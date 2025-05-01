Oilers Connection to Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Makes Perfect Sense

The Edmonton Oilers are focused on making another deep run into the playoffs and will look to complete the series on Thursday (May. 1) when they have a chance to take out the Los Angeles Kings in the first round for the fourth straight season. The one thing that fans have criticized in the series, other than some lacklustre defensive play in the first two games, is their goaltending situation. Stuart Skinner didn’t start well, forcing the Oilers to turn to Calvin Pickard in the third game of the series, and he has backstopped them to three straight wins, giving them a stranglehold on the series.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report, the suggestion is made that the Boston Bruins could look to make some major changes between their pipes after a brutal 2024-25 campaign, potentially moving on from Jeremy Swayman. While six teams were listed as potential fits for Swayman if they decide to move him, the Oilers were one of the six, and it makes perfect sense. If the Oilers are looking to make some upgrades in goal next season and decide to move on from Skinner, they may make a move for Swayman.

Swayman, who is 26 years old and from Anchorage, Alaska, played 58 games this season, winning 22 of them and posting four shutouts. In those games, he posted a 3.11 goals-against-average (GAA) with a .892 save percentage (SV%). Throughout his career, he has played 190 games, winning 101 of them, posting 16 shutouts with a 2.58 GAA and a .910 SV%. His playoff stats are impressive as well, as he has appeared in 20 games, winning nine of them while posting a 2.38 GAA and a .922 SV%. He could be the perfect addition to the Oilers’ tandem alongside Pickard for next season, but it may take a few moving parts.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

Swayman just completed the first year of his eight-year extension, which has an $8.25 million cap hit. This extends him through the 2031-32 season, and starting in two seasons, he has a full no-movement clause. It would be a lot easier to move him before that clause kicks in for the 2026-27 season, and the Oilers could make a move work without the Bruins having to retain any salary before his trade protection becomes an issue.

As of right now, the Oilers have just over $9.4 million in cap space available for next season. It has to be considered that the Oilers have to try and re-sign Corey Perry, Evan Bouchard, Trent Frederic, Jeff Skinner, and a couple of others with that money before they can consider taking on even more money. Logically, they would have to try and move one of Viktor Arvidsson or Adam Henrique to bring in Swayman, and the Bruins would probably want to bring in Skinner to have a replacement goaltender.

Realistically, a deal between the two would look like the Oilers acquiring Swayman in exchange for Skinner, Arvidsson, a prospect, and both their 2027 first-round pick and 2027 second-round pick. This would give the Bruins a fully fresh look between the pipes, give Skinner a fresh start that he needs, and add depth to both their forwards and prospect pool. The Bruins would have to fully embrace a rebuild at this point if they’re willing to move on from their star goaltender, but if it’s something they’re finally willing to consider, the Oilers should be all over it.

