Oilers Addition of Ekholm Helping Elevate Play of Nurse

Since acquiring Mattias Ekholm on Feb. 28, the Edmonton Oilers have looked like a different team with an incredible 15-2-1 record, proof of his impact on the group. Not only has he helped round out the defense, but he has been able to produce offensively at a rate few expected, with 11 points through his first 18 games.

Related: 3 Takeaways As Oilers Down Ducks By 3-1 Final

Latest News & Highlights

One thing folks hoped Ekholm could do right away was help boost Evan Bouchard‘s confidence, who had been struggling this season. While the 23-year-old is still prone to mental lapses, he has undoubtedly been sharper over the past month, gaining confidence playing alongside the steady veteran. Yet, there is another defenseman who happens to be thriving even more since Ekholm arrived.

Darnell Nurse Stepping Up

With Jesse Puljujarvi no longer with the Oilers, Darnell Nurse has become the most polarizing player on the roster. Some praise his ability to log heavy minutes and play in all situations, while others are very critical of his $9.5 million cap hit, a number which suggests he should be an elite blueliner.

Regardless of what side you fall on, his play has undoubtedly improved since the acquisition of Ekholm. Over his past 15 games, he has been held off the scoresheet three times while scoring six goals. The offensive surge has also led him to a new career high in points with 43.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What seems to have helped Nurse is that he no longer has to be the lone shutdown defender on the team, as Ekholm plays a similar mean, in-your-face style that makes it tough for opponents to go up against. He does it so well, in fact, that head coach Jay Woodcroft has trusted him in all situations, which in turn has allowed him to play Nurse less.

Before the Ekholm acquisition, Nurse was averaging nearly 24 minutes per game of ice time. While he still plays a lot, his average of 22:24 in March has been very beneficial. While it may not seem like a ton, being able to log roughly three fewer shifts per game can have a major impact on a player’s game.

Despite Ekholm’s great play, Woodcroft does still seem to think Nurse is his number-one defenseman; he continues to play more minutes than anyone else on the Oilers’ backend. That said, Ekholm has averaged nearly 21 minutes per game since joining the Oilers, which is significantly higher than any other defenseman who has played for the team (other than Nurse) this season.

Ekholm Helping in Many Ways

Ekholm has become a bit of a safety blanket for Nurse. As mentioned, he brings a similarly rugged approach and has plenty of experience doing so. With the Nashville Predators, he was both used and regarded as an elite shutdown defender, and he’s provided exactly that in Edmonton, and having him be able to take on hard minutes has also helped Nurse.

What also bodes well for this Oilers team is that Ekholm can be expected to continue doing just this throughout the playoffs. Though the 32-year-old wasn’t able to win a Stanley Cup during his time with the Preds, he did help them advance all the way to the Cup Final back in 2017, and has suited up for 75 playoff games in his career. He has managed to be quite productive in the playoffs as well with 35 points.

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the playoffs will be the ultimate indicator, you would be hard-pressed to find any trade deadline pickup who has made a more positive impact than Ekholm has for the Oilers. All of a sudden, a team that had several questions about its defensive play is now amongst the best in the league – in several statistical categories. It’s safe to say, he was an outstanding pickup by general manager Ken Holland.