Oilers and Flames Have Ideal Framework in Place For Toffoli Trade

With the news that Tyler Toffoli is not going to extend in Calgary and the Flames have put him out there in the trade market as a result, it’s hard not to look north down the road at the Edmonton Oilers and wonder if there’s a fit there.

The idea of trading to a division rival and, specifically, a deal between Edmonton and Calgary seems far-fetched, but gone are the days where teams refused to do business simply because they play each other and happen to be regular adversaries. In fact, considering how few times the Oilers played the Flames last season, we should be able to altogether ditch the notion that a trade isn’t feasible. If the right framework is there to make a trade, and it benefits both sides, the Oilers and Flames will do it.

Toffoli is a Perfect Fit For the Oilers

For a few seasons now, Edmonton has been looking for a sure-fire top-six right-winger that is a lock for 20 goals per season. The Oilers have circled through a number of options, trying middle-tier players with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, finding inconsistent success. What Edmonton needs is someone reliable, proven, and not terribly expensive. That is Tyler Toffoli to the core.

Tyler Toffoli, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Having scored 34 goals last season, Toffoli is a regular 20-goal guy. He’s played on plenty of teams so he knows how to fit in and acclimate himself quickly, plus he can finish off scoring chances and provide a dependable go-to for the Oilers’ top stars. He doesn’t need to be on the top unit power play but he’s absolutely accustomed to being there as he played the second-most minutes for the Flames when up a man. He scored 10 power-play goals and 25 points which would make the Oilers’ second unit dangerous.

Best of all, he’s affordable. If the Oilers can send Kailer Yamamoto to Calgary as part of the deal, there is only a $1.1 million difference between the two contracts.

Edmonton Can Offer the Flames Something of Value

Including Yamamoto in the deal is a given. And, while some might argue the Flames would balk at that, remember, Calgary has to ice a roster that has some resemblance to an NHL-caliber squad. While a downgrade, a right-winger out and a right-winger in is the start of something. And, with the recent news that Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, Noah Hanifin, and others are looking to leave, the Flames are likely leaning toward bringing in forwards who can offer something. Yamamoto has scored 20 goals before and he’s a grinder. He’s not going to quit, no matter how bad the Flames might be next season and that holds value as the team tries to establish an identity.

From there, the Oilers can include a prospect or a pick. In fact, that might be the more important of the two pieces coming back, should the Flames find themselves in rebuild mode when this summer is over and new GM Craig Conroy has dealt with all of his disgruntled players. If Yamamoto and a second-round pick get it done, the Oilers should be all over this. If they can get Toffoli to sign another two-year deal at the time of the trade, Edmonton shouldn’t be shy about upping the return. Toffoli has a history of signing undervalued contracts. Holland should take a shot to catch the player in the right mood.

These Are the Kind of Upgrades Holland Is Looking For

The Oilers GM said he was only going to make moves that made sense as an upgrade and that being a big player in free agency likely wasn’t in the cards. Toffoli is both an upgrade over any right-winger the team currently has and he’s got a good contract with a salary going out as he comes in.

There will be competition for this player as multiple teams can use what he offers. And, because Toffoli lacks no-trade protection, he’s got no say over where he winds up. He might like to come to a team like Edmonton where he’ll have a chance to win, but the Flames will take the best deal available.