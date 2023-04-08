Oilers Gelling Together as Playoffs Near

It’s been said that sometimes we take on some of the character traits of those closest to us. If that is indeed true, you can thank Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland for setting the tone on building a close-knit Edmonton Oilers team who stand up for each other on and off the ice. On the April 1 episode of Hockey Night in Canada’s After Hours, Holland was asked which player that he has traded (over his career) was the hardest to call and he said, “They’re all hard to call, they’re people, they’ve got families.”

Edmonton Oilers Bench (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I thought that answer showed who Holland really is, he’s a compassionate man who builds more than just hockey clubs, but also winning cultures with people of good character where the team comes before the individual. He built a family in Detroit winning the Stanley Cup three times with the Red Wings, and now he has built the 2022-23 version of the Oilers into a similar likeness.

Oilers Step Up for One Another

Never was it more evident how the Oilers players feel about each other than after the 7-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs back on March 11. They were just coming off a gutsy 3-2 statement win over the Boston Bruins two nights before, and held a 3-1 lead against the Leafs close to the halfway point of the game. A bad giveaway by Ryan McLeod that led to a Mitch Marner goal opened the floodgates and the Oilers couldn’t hold back the Leafs’ momentum. Postgame, reporters requested interviews with Zach Hyman as well as McLeod and Vincent Desharnais who both had tough outings. Instead, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane went out to face the media, a clear sign that they were looking out for their fellow teammates after a difficult loss.

Oilers Players Show People in the Organization Respect During Team Photo Day

The Oilers had their official team photo day on April 3 before embarking on their final road trip of the 2022-23 NHL season. After the photo, players escorted the team of people in the Oilers organization onto the ice where Connor McDavid thanked them and reminded staff members that they’re an important part of the Oilers team. It once again demonstrated to fans just how close-knit this organization is.

Winning Hockey is More Than Analytics and Xs and Os

There are countless hockey pundits and fans who can point out plus/minus statistics and the amount of Grade A chances a team has. As important as analytics and statistics are in helping a team improve over the season, it’s also just as important to note that how players feel about each other, their coaches, and even their general manager goes a long way to building a championship team.

Related: Oilers Rounding Into Form As Playoffs Near

Latest News & Highlights

This isn’t a Kumbaya thing or a psychological pipe dream, just ask any NHL veteran who has won the Stanley Cup. They’ll tell you that it was the bond they built with their teammates, the willingness to sacrifice their body to block a shot, and working hard for the player next to them that built a Cup winner. The 2022-23 Oilers seem to have figured this out.

Something Special is Brewing in Edmonton

The Oilers are a hungry team. You can tell that the success of making it to the Western Conference Final in the 2022 NHL Playoffs isn’t enough. Hungry players and hungry teams are the ones that dig deep down and find the extra ingredients that are needed to win. When you look at other NHL contenders such as the Boston Bruins or Colorado Avalanche, they display this same hunger. The Oilers are ready to crank it up a notch.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

They brought in defenceman Mattias Ekholm and forward Nick Bjugstad at the trade deadline and both have been the perfect fit not only on the ice but off it. They have three players with over 100 regular season points in McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins. They look ready to take the next step.

Give Credit Where Credit is Due

A name not often mentioned in the euphoria of the 2022-23 Oilers’ regular season is owner Daryl Katz. He has worked quietly behind the scenes, hiring GM Holland and letting him shape the franchise utilizing a formula he has used before. It goes without saying that Katz is a successful businessman, but he also bleeds Orange and Blue. My guess is that winning a Stanley Cup championship could be the jewel in the crown for him. Unlike other owners in other professional sports who are more visible and seem to be hands-on every day or at courtside every game, he has let Holland run the team and showed faith and patience in doing so. His vision for the team might finally be fulfilled in the spring of 2023. It’s just a few short days before we find out. We’re going to see if the Oilers are who we think they are.