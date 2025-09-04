Oilers Host Rips Leafs, Matthews, & Marner During McDavid Rumor Rant

Likely speaking on behalf of thousands of fans who are tired of the growing narrative that Connor McDavid might be looking to leave the Oilers, Edmonton Oilers insider Bob Stauffer has had enough of specific voices feeding into the false rumors.

Specifically, Stauffer called out Toronto media and Leafs Nation for fueling speculation about McDavid’s future.

Stauffer Shoots Down McDavid Panic Chatter

On his Oilers Now radio show, Stauffer finally lost his cool with what he deemed a wild exaggeration of the narrative that the sky is falling in Edmonton. He launched into a pointed rant, taking direct aim at what he sees as Toronto media trying to stir the pot with unfounded rumors.

While analysts, fans, and others outside Toronto are all talking about McDavid, the loudest noise is coming from the “center of the hockey universe,” where the Leafs’ media and fans have long believed McDavid will eventually wind up with the Maple Leafs. Stauffer’s frustration boiled over after whispers from Ontario-based reporters suggested McDavid’s contract talks with the Oilers might not be on track.

Stauffer dismissed the chatter as nothing more than noise from Toronto commentators desperate to create content and headlines during the offseason.

“Do you ever think where things are being driven from?” Stauffer asked co-host Brenden Escott. “There might be guys working in Toronto who would like nothing more than to see McDavid there. Many of them grew up in Toronto. They haven’t gotten to a Stanley Cup final since 1967. That’s a long time.”

Perhaps Leafs Fans and Media Should More Closely Examine Their Own Team

Stauffer made an interesting point when he contrasted Toronto’s track record of playoff futility with Edmonton’s recent runs of success. The Oilers have been to the Stanley Cup Final in two consecutive seasons. They’ve come as close to winning as any team could. He also pointed out that McDavid has flourished as an Oiler, creating his own legacy that is missing only one thing. Meanwhile, Leafs stars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have either signed shorter deals or, in Marner’s case, bailed on the team and the city.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stauffer suggested the constant Toronto chatter comes from jealousy and a sense of superiority. For some reason, and despite continual playoff failures, analysts and fans there believe Toronto is where everyone wants to go.

“There’s always been a little bit of this undertone,” Stauffer said. “It’s overt: ‘You guys don’t really deserve him, and he’s gonna wanna play here.’ That’s just the way it’s gonna be.’”

Escott added, “It’s completely outside noise. It comes from Toronto mostly, Calgary a lot, and they seem to piggyback off each other.”

Stauffer Then Took Aim at Toronto as a City

Stauffer didn’t stop after taking shots at Toronto media and delusional fans. He went further, mocking Ontario politics and Toronto elitism, joking that the city believes the rest of Canada should revolve around it. At the end of the rant, it was clear Stauffer was suggesting Oilers fans not buy into the trolling out of Toronto, because it was just that, trolling.

Stauffer may be speaking unofficially on behalf of the Oilers as an organization. He’s fairly plugged into what the team is thinking, and in recent days, both Oilers CEO and president Jeff Jackson, plus GM Stan Bowman, have said in interviews they aren’t worried. Both have assured fans that McDavid’s next deal will get done, calming any real concern.

It’s about the timeline and terms of the deal, not whether that deal should happen in Edmonton. Toronto fans and media need to get used to the idea that, regardless of how much they try to will McDavid coming to Toronto into existence, it’s not going to happen.