Another Maple Leafs Move, Hart to Flyers, Oilers Rant & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have confirmed that they will continue to look at ways of improving their roster, even if this is the team most likely to go into training camp. Meanwhile, are the Philadelphia Flyers looking at a Carter Hart reunion? Finally, an Oilers’ insider goes on an epic rant about the false narratives surrounding Connor McDavid.

Do the Maple Leafs Have Another Move Coming?

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into training camp with $1.9 million in cap space, a full roster, and a forward group reshaped by Mitch Marner’s departure and the arrivals of Nicolas Roy, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, and Michael Pezzetta. While the lineup may lack the same star power, it offers new depth and GM Brad Treliving the opportunity to make further moves.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Knies, Robertson & Berube’s Challenge

Treliving has hinted that the Leafs may not be finished making moves. In a conversation with The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, he noted:

“If you can find a way to make yourself better, I think you do that all the time — leading up to camp, throughout camp. At this stage, we’ll probably go in (to camp) as we are right now. But who knows, right? We’ll continue to look. We have a lot of bodies right now. We do have some cap space. But we want to see how things play out, at least getting into camp, and then you’ve got three weeks before the real bullets start flying. But yeah, we certainly continue to look at whether there’s ways to help us.” source – ‘Leafs still looking to improve their roster, Stolarz contract, more: Catching up with Brad Treliving’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 09/03/2025

With modest cap space and trade chips still available, speculation will continue over whether Treliving has one more significant move planned. There is some talk that the Leafs might be willing to sacrifice a key defenseman for a big upgrade.

Might the Flyers Consider Carter Hart?

Carter Hart’s NHL future remains uncertain, but a reunion with the Philadelphia Flyers is emerging as a possibility. Cleared of charges tied to the 2018 Hockey Canada case, the 27-year-old goaltender has not played since January 2024, when he was forced out of the league.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

NHL insider David Pagnotta reports the Flyers are among the teams monitoring his situation, despite having rebuilt their crease with Dan Vladar, Sam Ersson, and Ivan Fedotov. Hart was once viewed as Philadelphia’s franchise goalie, and returning to familiar territory could ease his transition back—if the NHL clears him to resume playing.

At the same time, perhaps a fresh start might be best for Hart, especially if he can land with a team that has a position open and a better opportunity to play and earn a future contract.

Oilers Insider Goes on Epic Rant Over McDavid Rumors

Oilers insider Bob Stauffer went off on Toronto media for fueling speculation about Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton. Stories of McDavid being uncertain about his future in Edmonton are popping up, but almost exclusively from outside the Edmonton market.

On Oilers Now, Stauffer accused Toronto voices of pushing a narrative that McDavid could leave, driven by envy and a sense of superiority. While it isn’t ideal that McDavid isn’t inked to a new deal yet, there’s no panic by the Oilers. As a result, Stauffer mocked the Leafs and those who troll the Oilers after years of lackluster playoff success. He also suggested Leafs fans should look at their own team when talking about loyalty, given that Mitch Marner just bailed, and Auston Matthews signed a shorter-term contract extension. Stauffer and the Oilers have dismissed the chatter as “outside noise.”

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter