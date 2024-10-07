Oilers CEO Urges Calm if McDavid Contract Talks Hit Speed Bump

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for one of the most anticipated contract negotiations in their franchise’s recent history, Oilers President of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson is encouraging fans to stay calm and trust the process, especially if things take a little longer than expected. The first inclination from most fans if Connor McDavid doesn’t sign on July 1, 2025, would be to panic or assume something is wrong. That’s not necessarily the case, explains Jackson.

Speaking with TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the NHL insider spoke to Jackson at the NHL’s Board of Governors meetings. Edmonton’s CEO made it clear that the Oilers are in no rush to finalize a deal with McDavid as soon as the superstar becomes eligible to sign his extension. However, that doesn’t imply the organization views it as anything less than a top priority.

Jackson’s Relationship with McDavid Is Unique

Unlike the high-friction relationship between Cam Neely and Jeremy Swayman, Jackson’s history with McDavid suggests these two are close. Before joining the Oilers’ front office, Jackson was McDavid’s agent and he played a significant role in securing the captain’s current contract. As LeBrun points out, during those negotiations, McDavid made headlines by opting to take a slightly lower salary than initially agreed upon, allowing the Oilers more flexibility under the salary cap. The team will collectively cross their fingers he’s willing to do so again.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson knows McDavid better than almost anyone and if he’s comfortable waiting, there’s a good reason. He noted, “If it doesn’t happen on July 1st, everyone in Oilers Nation should take a deep breath,” Jackson told LeBrun. “This is a process, and we have great communication with our captain and franchise player.”

This Exact Thing Happened with Draisaitl’s Negotiation

The reason Jackson is so confident about McDavid is that he just went through something similar with Leon Draisaitl’s contract extension. Draisaitl, a key part of Edmonton’s core alongside McDavid, took his time to finalize his deal, eventually signing later in the summer. “Just because McDavid doesn’t sign right away doesn’t mean there’s a problem,” Jackson noted. “We went through a similar situation with Leon, and that turned out well. These things take time, and we’ll work through it as we go.”

It’s also important to note that in getting Draisaitl signed, the Oilers exponentially increased their chances of McDavid signing too. The fact these two have been tied at the hip since day one means it will take a lot to split them apart.

McDavid Needs to Consider a Few Things

McDavid’s next contract will not only set him up for the rest of his NHL career but also shape how the Oilers build a winning club over the long term. He needs to ink a deal that will pay him what he’s worth, but do so in a way that allows the Oilers to make moves.

The landscape has changed since his last extension and players are fighting for their piece of the pie. Draisaitl signed for $14 million, Igor Shesterkin is trying to become the highest-paid goalie in the NHL, and Mitch Marner might be waiting until the bitter end to get the best deal he can from Toronto. As other major stars across the league continue to secure lucrative deals, McDavid’s value will only increase, especially if he has a big season and the Oilers win the Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, Jackson plans to be patient and flexible. He will try to maintain his strong relationship and ongoing dialogue with his friend and the team’s captain. Communication in these high-stakes talks will be key.

“We’re confident in our ability to get something done,” Jackson said. “But we also know that Connor’s a thoughtful guy who will take his time to make the right decision for himself and the team.”