Kane & Klingberg Played Big Roles in Oilers’ Game 3 Win

Oilers fans, have you exhaled yet? Game 3 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Western Conference First-Round series on April 25 was a wild ride for both teams. With the Kings in control with a 4-3 lead with less than seven minutes left to go, it looked like the game and series was over until Evander Kane stepped up and delivered the biggest goal of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Oilers.

Kane, who missed the entire 2024-25 NHL season with injuries, scored in a goalmouth scramble at the 13:28 mark of the third period, in only his second game back this season. Kane’s goal could be a turning point in the series. At first glance, it looked as though Kane might’ve kicked the puck in, but the replay showed he got his stick on it as the puck went underneath Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Kings head coach Jim Hiller challenged the play for goaltender interference and it was deemed a good goal by the referees, resulting in a power play for the Oilers after an unsuccessful challenge. Ten seconds later, Leon Draisaitl hit Evan Bouchard with a perfect pass, and Bouchard scored one of the prettiest goals of the 2025 Stanley Playoffs, putting the Oilers up 5-4 and giving them a lead they never relinquished, as they went on to a 7-4 victory for their first win of the series.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a third-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings during Game Three of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The unsuccessful goaltender interference challenge by Hiller and the Kings’ coaching staff could very well turn the tide in the series, as the Kings were looking firmly in control of the game (and the series) late in the third period of Game 3. In his post-game remarks, Hiller stated, “We had a good look at (the video), we took plenty of time, and we felt it was goalie interference. So we challenged it. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose on those. Tonight we lost — and it cost us big-time.”

Oilers Kane and Klingberg Stepped Up Big Time in Game 3

The Oilers’ roster resembled a M*A*S*H unit at the end of the regular season, with key players such as Kane being out since the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, and veteran defenceman John Klingberg out for the final 10 games of the 2024-25 NHL season. Both players were instrumental in helping the Oilers snatch victory from defeat in Game 3.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch made sure to mention the contributions of both players in his post-game remarks. “We knew there was going to be some rust for some of those guys coming back. Klingberg, there is another guy that I mention, that hadn’t played very much and has really given us two good games, I believe.”

The Longer the Series Goes, the Better It Is for the Oilers

With so many key players in and out of the line-up for the final 25 games for the Oilers, it may have taken until Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the team to come together. Game 4 on Sunday, April 27, should be an epic battle in what has now become an epic rivalry between the Oilers and Kings. Both Kane and Klingberg have already made a big mark on the series for the Oilers, and you can expect more of the same in the remaining games. Oilers defenceman Troy Stecher is also close to returning from injury, and adding another veteran presence could help the Oilers, especially if they can extend the series to six or seven games.

Knoblauch had an interesting take on what it takes for a team to come together with so many players returning from injury, especially late in the season. “It’s not easy not playing, not practicing or practicing very little, coming into an NHL game in the playoffs where the intensity is so high for the first series,” Knoblauch said. “But I’m very happy with those guys and hopefully, which I anticipate, they can just continue to get better.”

Game 4 is on Sunday, April 27, at 7:30 MTN at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It’ll be another big game in a storied playoff rivalry between the Oilers and Kings.