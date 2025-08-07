Oilers’ Matt Tomkins Could Be a Nice Surprise This Season

Changes in the Edmonton Oilers’ crease were discussed upon the immediate end of their season. We thought it was coming at first, but it now seems to be a far-off possibility. It is already August, and the rumour mill has slowed to a halt for a while now, and the team appears to be set on sticking with the duo they already have. They have made one smaller signing at the goalie position so far, and he could have a bigger impact on the team this coming season than one may think.

Matt Tomkins signed with the Oilers on a two-year, two-way contract when free agency opened. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. While the signing flew way under the radar, Tomkins could be much more than just a depth addition to the farm team. He could be the big surprise the team needs in the upcoming season.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

The stats for Tomkins since he was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012 have been quite good; except the majority of his numbers haven’t come from playing in the NHL. After being drafted, he spent time as an Ohio State Buckeye in the NCAA for four seasons, posting fairly solid numbers in his time there. He then jumped across a few leagues, playing in the AHL, the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), and the ECHL. Despite all the ups and downs, his resiliency shone through, and his stats prove it.

His save percentage (SV%) always hovered just below or quite a bit above that .900 mark. He has been continuously relied on by many teams in his career, and that started from a young age. Playing in exceptionally difficult goalie leagues like the SHL also proves his stats are no joke.

Matt Tomkins, former goalie for the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Now, while the NHL sample size with the Lightning may be small, it’s nothing to pull your nose up at. He did what he had to, and he has always stayed ready in the ranks behind some great goaltending in Tampa Bay. It’s clear he can perform with the right opportunity.

We’ve Seen This Before

Adding a veteran on a short and cheap contract as a depth piece in goal is something the Oilers are all too familiar with in recent times. In the summer of 2022, they signed Calvin Pickard to a two-year, two-way contract less than two weeks after free agency opened. He signed with the team after an already storied career with a number of teams in both the NHL and AHL. He wouldn’t get into a game in his first season under contract, but played exceptionally well with their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. Then, when the next season rolled around and trouble came up, he was ready.

Pickard stepped up in the 2023-24 season and became a great backup later on in the season. He supported starter Stuart Skinner and helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final. He has been a guiding light in the Oilers’ goalie room and a steady presence if things got out of hand, and the stats very much reflect that. While he will be back this season, he will be older now. And on top of that, this tandem is feeling the pressure of not winning it all yet. Here’s where Tomkins’ path begins.

What Needs to Happen for Tomkins

There are a few contingencies if Tomkins is going to get a shot in Edmonton. The first and most obvious is a struggling goalie in front of him in the system. As mentioned, the team is rolling with Skinner and Pickard again, but the struggles of those two have happened on occasion at critical times over the past couple seasons. And on top of that, if one of them were to get injured, a third guy needs to be ready. There will likely be an opportunity for Tomkins to come in as the third man.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another critical piece of the puzzle for Tomkins to have success and be that “surprise” is the defence in front of him. Often criticized for not helping out their goaltenders in the past, this past playoff season really established them as a much-improved and solid unit. They need to continue their play from last season and be in sync with their netminder, especially if he is a new veteran guy like Tomkins.

Lastly, Tomkins needs to continue to perform as he has. His consistency that has been talked about needs to stay where it’s at, and he has to keep battling. There’s no doubt the heart is here, but hopefully the numbers can continue to back it up. His no-quit attitude is something to admire all these years later.

While this is all probably a big “if”, there’s no doubt Tomkins has been a great goalie in his career. The Oilers may need someone like him to step up at some point, as the microscope on their goalies and repeated talk of change at the position go on. There’s always a chance; he just has to be ready.