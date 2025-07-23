Goalie Matt Tomkins Journey Back to Edmonton and the Oilers

If the name Matt Tomkins doesn’t immediately ring a bell, you’re not alone. He didn’t land with the Edmonton Oilers in a noisy headline trade or the buzz that follows a top prospect. But his signing with the Oilers on July 1, 2025, is far from a footnote. For Tomkins, it marks a full-circle moment—the return of a local goalie who’s spent years grinding it out, chasing a shot at the NHL with nothing but determination and self-belief to carry him forward.

Related: What to Expect From the Oilers’ 5 New Additions in 2025-26

He’s the kind of player who doesn’t make a lot of noise, but every successful organization has guys like him in the mix. With Stuart Skinner likely locked in as the starter and Calvin Pickard expected to hold down the backup role (barring any surprises before camp), Tomkins rounds out what could be a steady, reliable goalie group heading into 2025–26. More than that, though, his story is a quiet reminder that sometimes it’s not just talent that gets you there—it’s the willingness to keep going when the odds say you shouldn’t.

Tomkins: From Sherwood Park to the NHL

Tomkins was born in Edmonton and grew up just east of the city in the bedroom community of Sherwood Park. While many of his peers headed straight into major junior, he took a different route, choosing to play NCAA hockey at Ohio State. It wasn’t the easier path—juggling college-level academics with high-level hockey takes a different kind of focus. However, those years helped shape the resilience and work ethic that have been with him ever since.

Matt Tomkins, with the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

That choice to prioritize development and long-term growth over fast-tracking to the pros revealed something important early: Tomkins wasn’t in this for instant gratification. He was in it for the long haul.

Tomkins’ Career Was Built the Hard Way

After turning pro in 2017, Tomkins started the long, uphill climb through hockey’s tougher circuits. He didn’t get fast-tracked or handed easy opportunities. From the ECHL to the American Hockey League (AHL), every start was something he had to earn—through effort, focus, and persistence.

Eventually, he made the leap to Sweden, playing in the top-tier Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Färjestad BK and Frölunda HC. It was a turning point. Against high-level European talent, he held his own and more, putting up a .910 save percentage (SV%) while adapting to a new style of play. That stretch didn’t just help refine his mechanics—it also pushed him mentally, forcing him to adjust to a different pace, new angles, and less familiar systems.

Related: Can Peter Aubry Make a Difference for the Oilers’ Goalies?

Those who watch the SHL know that playing there forces goaltenders to grow or get left behind. Tomkins rose to the challenge.

Tomkins Brings International Experience & Had His NHL Dreams Realized

Tomkins’ perseverance eventually opened doors far beyond the minor leagues. In 2022, he got the call to represent Canada on the international stage—first at the Winter Olympics, where he posted a shutout that became a real point of pride for fans back home. A few months later, he was between the pipes again at the IIHF World Championship, helping Canada to a silver medal and showing he could hold his own under real pressure.

Then came 2023. After years of bouncing between teams, leagues, and time zones, Tomkins finally made his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning. And he made it count—23 saves, calm and collected, and his first NHL win in Montreal. It wasn’t just a game; it was years of grind and belief finally paying off.

And he didn’t let up. In 2024–25 with the Syracuse Crunch, Tomkins stayed steady. He posted a .907 SV%, three shutouts, and a 2.55 goals-against average (GAA) in 26 games. More importantly, he helped anchor one of the stingiest defensive teams in the AHL, earning the Harry “Hap” Holmes Award for fewest goals allowed. He wasn’t just part of the Crunch’s system—he gave it a backbone.

Tomkins Might Be an Ideal Fit for the Oilers

As Edmonton eyes another deep playoff run, goaltending depth becomes more than a safety net—it becomes a necessity. With an upcoming season that may present Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard as being the Oilers goalie tandem again, which seems to be transpiring even with the steady stream of reports encouraging “a change,” the Oilers needed a reliable third option—someone who could step in when needed or stabilize things in the AHL while helping younger prospects develop.

Related: All-Star to AHL—And Back? The Case for Jack Campbell’s Redemption

That’s where Tomkins comes in.

At 31, he brings a veteran’s presence, a mentor’s mindset, and a proven track record of being calm under pressure. He’s not here to take over the Oilers net—but he’s ready if the call comes. He understands the role, embraces the responsibility, and elevates the goalie room by simply being there.

Perseverance and passion, personified.



Matt Tomkins will make his NHL debut in goal for Tampa Bay 11 years after being drafted 199th overall by Chicago. 👏 pic.twitter.com/MIw6KATZcj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 15, 2023

As one hockey insider put it, “Signing a guy like Tomkins is the kind of smart move that pays off in April and May. He’s seen everything. And he’s still hungry.”

Tomkins’ Story Resonates Beyond the Ice

Tomkins’ story has never been about the spotlight. No flashy highlight reels, no fast track to the NHL. Just years of showing up, putting in the work, and refusing to quit. It’s that steady kind of belief—the kind that doesn’t shout—that tends to stick with people. He’s the type of goalie fans quietly root for. Not just for how he plays, but for the way he carries himself.

Related: Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Troy Stecher

In a city like Edmonton, where blue-collar roots still shape how people see the game, Tomkins fits right in. He’s not just another depth signing—he’s a local kid who took the long road home, and never stopped chasing the dream.

No, this move won’t be the lead headline for Sports Centre. But it matters. Tomkins brings more than just goalie pads and experience—he brings grit, humility, and the kind of character every contending team needs in the room. For the Oilers, this signing is less about headlines, and more about heart.

Welcome home, Matt. Welcome back to Oil Country.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]