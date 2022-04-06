Oilers’ Signee Noah Philp Brings Strong Work Ethic to the System

The Edmonton Oilers continue to stay busy as the College and University seasons wrap up for the year. Last week, they inked goaltender Ryan Fanti to an entry-level deal and now they have dipped their fingers in a local program. Now they have added another forward to a strong group of prospects in Noah Philp from the University of Alberta.

The Oilers signed Philp to a one-year deal starting in 2022-23 that also includes an amateur tryout for this season on the Bakersfield Condors.

✍️ I N K E D ✍️



The #Oilers have signed University of Alberta Golden Bears forward Noah Philp to a one-year contract starting in 2022-23!



The 23-year-old Canmore, AB product will join the @Condors on an amateur try-out contract for the rest of the year.

The team adds another player to help their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate right before they are set to head to the playoffs.

Get to Know Noah Philip

Philp is a 6-foot-3, 198-pound centre who shoots right. Born in Canmore, Alberta, the Oilers are hoping this homegrown talent can be a productive member of the team down the road. He has spent the last three seasons at the University of Alberta where he has racked up 20 goals and 38 points in 36 regular-season games. He has also tallied four goals and 12 points across two playoffs in seven games. His season ended after a double-overtime defeat and earned the national U Sports silver medal.

𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇 🐻 🏒

Tough end to a remarkable season for the Bears. A 5-4 double overtime loss to UQTR in the University Cup Final. Congrats to the Patriotes on an incredible final and championship win!



STATS: https://t.co/t7WCzrB6FF pic.twitter.com/Tq7swAy3RS — Golden Bears Hockey (@GBHKY) April 4, 2022

This season he played just eight games during the season and scored eight goals and 11 points, but he also showed his playmaking ability in four playoff games where he added seven assists to his three goals. When asked what kind of hockey player he is, Philp answered, “I think I’m a good playmaker and I think over the past few years I’ve improved my skating a little bit. I just try to create some offence.”

Philp spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he broke out in his third season, scoring 50 points in 71 games. His final season saw him show his true offensive potential by scoring 26 goals and 75 points in 56 games. This season with the Condors won’t be his first in the AHL, as he played two games for the Stockton Heat after the WHL before electing to go to University close to home.

He also mentioned he’s good at reading the play and it shows. But as he describes himself as a playmaker, he has a knack for scoring goals. This could be a recipe for a dangerous dual offensive threat in the future like how the Oilers already have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Philp’s favourite player growing up was Sidney Crosby, and he’s been inspired by him throughout his hockey career as well. Not a bad role model to learn work ethic and drive from. Philip mentions the work put in not only on the ice but behind the scenes by Crosby. Inspiring him to do the same could turn out better than most expect from an undrafted free agent out of university as all of the best NHL players put in countless hours of work and are always striving to improve.

What Will Philip Bring to the Organization?

Philp should bring a scoring element to the Condors for the remainder of the season, playoffs, and next year. He lit it up this season scoring at well over a point per game in the 12 combined regular season and playoffs games he played in. The team could do with more goal-scoring but it will be something to watch to see if his production carries over from University.

Dylan Holloway, Bakersfield Condors (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

There are a number of older players and others not expected to return after this season, so it will give him a nice trial during his amateur tryout to get acclimated to the style and speed of the game to be even more effective in a larger role next season. Players like Cooper Marody, Kyle Turris, Colton Sceviour, and Brad Malone are unrestricted free agents while Brendan Perlini and Tyler Benson are both restricted free agents. A player like Dylan Holloway, who is almost NHL-ready could be graduating while Xavier Bourgault is a wildcard after a strong preseason showing at the beginning of this season.

Many times players in college or university fly under the radar, especially if they aren’t from the top programs. The Oilers could have a good one in Philp.