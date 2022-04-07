Sabres Have Plenty of Options to Fill Out Next Season’s Blue Line

Excitement continues to build around the Buffalo Sabres with their recent streak of good play. Unfortunately, they won’t be near a playoff spot this season, so attention naturally shifts to what the roster, and specifically the defense, will look like in 2022-23. The Sabres have an abundance of defensemen on their roster, and they have some intriguing options in the system as well. So the question becomes: what does the blue line look like next year?

The defensive core starts with the most obvious player, 2018’s first overall selection: Rasmus Dahlin. He’s had a breakout season with 43 points in 68 games, and he will surely pass his previous career highs of nine goals and 44 points. Dahlin has lived up to expectations this season, driving play from the back end and matching up against the opposition’s best players night in and night out. His development has been a revelation for the Sabres this season, and he’s shown that he is a cornerstone piece for this franchise moving forward.

Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Henri Jokiharju will also be back with the Sabres next season. The Finnish defenseman has already matched his previous career-high of 15 points, and he’s looked like a dependable defensive partner for Dahlin during the Sabres’ recent span of improved play. While he will never wow you with his offensive play, the biggest asset he brings to a team is stability, and it’s been evident while he’s been paired with Dahlin this season. Letting those two play together for the rest of the season will allow them to build their on-ice chemistry heading into next season.

So there’s one pair we are going to see in Buffalo next season. Here’s where things get interesting.

A player Sabres fans will likely see toward the end of the season is Owen Power. The Michigan product is currently in the midst of his sophomore season with the Wolverines, leading them to a Frozen Four appearance. Power was the first overall selection in the 2021 draft, and having him and Dahlin anchoring the left side of the defense is very exciting for the Sabres moving forward. He has the size and skill necessary to jump into the NHL at the end of this season, and he should be a lock to make this roster next year.

Who do you pair with him? This is where the Sabres’ depth at the position comes in handy. They have an abundance of internal candidates, and should they choose to look elsewhere, there are some really intriguing options hitting the market this summer. So with three spots remaining, let’s take a look at what the defensive core could look like next season.

Mattias Samuelsson

The first candidate to make the Sabres’ roster next season is Mattias Samuelsson. A defensive defenseman, he’s been very solid in his limited NHL action this season. Samuelsson is great at stick checking, and he has the size to play a physical game as well. He is not the greatest offensive player, but he doesn’t really need to be. He can play on the third defensive pair in a shutdown role, allowing Dahlin and Power to play more offensive zone and power-play minutes while he eats up time in the defensive zone and on the penalty kill.

Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

His cap hit is only $925,000 through the end of next season, and he was a second-round selection by the franchise, so they’re familiar with him and know what they’re getting every night. Whether it be his shot-blocking abilities, physicality or ability to shut down the opposition with his defensive skills, Samuelsson can be a key defenseman when the game is coming down to the wire.

Mark Pysyk

Perhaps having an even bigger impact in the locker room than he does on the ice, Mark Pysyk has turned out to be a really solid signing by the Sabres from this past offseason. He’s worn an “A” for the Sabres when Kyle Okposo or Zemgus Girgensons have been out. He also signed at quite a bargain, with a $900,000 cap hit this season. Pysyk has been trustworthy in the defensive zone, and he’s been strong in transition with consistent breakouts. Sometimes having different partners on a nightly basis, he’s shown he can play anywhere within the defensive unit to provide a steady presence for whoever he’s partnered with.

The Sabres would have to re-sign Pysyk, as he signed to only a one-year contract, but it sort of feels like a no-brainer. He won’t cost much, and even if he is not in the lineup consistently, he is an important piece in the locker room and has shown he can step into the lineup and play anywhere. Having him return as a veteran presence could be huge for Power during his rookie season, as Pysyk slows the game down and could provide a consistent partner when needed.

Casey Fitzgerald

Somewhat of an under-the-radar candidate, Casey Fitzgerald has been decent for the Sabres when called upon this season. The right-shot defenseman plays a hard game, and he’s shown he’s not afraid to drop the gloves when the situation calls for it.

Fitzgerald is a similar player to Samuelsson. He’s not going to be a 40-plus-point defenseman, but he’s responsible in his own zone, and he adds a physical presence that not many others on the blue line do. As a right-handed shot, he could be a reliable partner for Power, but it makes more sense to play him with Samuelsson to give them a physical shutdown pair.

Jacob Bryson

More of an offensive defenseman, Jacob Bryson has shown the ability to contribute both in transition and in the offensive zone, and he could surely play on a power-play unit if needed. Bryson needs to be re-signed at the end of this season, as he is a restricted free agent.

Jacob Bryson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If signed, he would likely compete or rotate with Samuelsson for the left side of the third defensive pair. This would give the Sabres solid depth at the position. Even if he isn’t playing every night, he can provide the Sabres with a competent seventh defenseman.

External Candidates

Justin Schultz

A right-handed offensive defenseman, Justin Schultz could be a good fit to play alongside Power next season in the top four. He’d provide a steady presence for Power to learn both sides of the game from while also being a powerplay stand-in if needed.

Justin Schultz, Washington Capitals (Photo by Sara Schmidle/NHLI via Getty Images)

He also differs from Samuelsson, Bryson and Fitzgerald by bringing some needed NHL experience to the defensive group. Schultz has played in 589 games over the course of his career, and he won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He would be a tremendous addition to the blue line, providing not only experience but a source of stability for a young, growing group.

Ilya Lyubushkin

More of a shutdown defenseman, Ilya Lyubushkin offers a different skillset than Schultz. He can play next to Power to provide the stay-at-home defenseman role, giving Power the green light to showcase his offensive abilities. Lyubushkin also could play on the team’s penalty kill unit, and he would add some much-needed snarl and physicality to the defense core.

Josh Manson

Recently traded to the Colorado Avalanche, Josh Manson is a two-way defenseman who not only plays well in the defensive zone but also contributes offensively. If the Avalanche are able to make a deep playoff run this season, Manson would add some important playoff experience to a defense core lacking in that category while also providing consistent play in the top-four.

The Sabres have options for the first time in a long time. Led by their top three of Dahlin, Power and Jokiharju, the team just needs to round out the top-four with a stable partner for Power and decide what to do with the bottom pair, and they’ll be in good shape heading into next season.