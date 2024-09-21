Oilers Finding Out What They Have in Prospect Matvei Petrov

At the 2021 NHL Draft, the Edmonton Oilers selected Russian winger Matvei Petrov in Round 6, with the 180th overall pick. That was over 100 picks lower than most analysts had projected the Russian left-winger would be taken, and when Petrov went on to rack up 40 goals and 50 assists as an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) rookie with the North Bay Battalion in 2021-22, it looked like he might be the steal of his draft class.

But a couple of years later, after watching another very underwhelming performance from Petrov, at the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C., one can’t help but think maybe the sixth round is exactly where he should been drafted.

Petrov went pointless over three games at the annual exhibition event, which took place at the South Okanagan Events Centre from Sept. 13 to 16, featuring teams comprised of top prospects from the Oilers, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, and Vancouver Canucks organizations.

Petrov Failed to Impress at Young Stars Classic

While it was a pretty poor showing overall for the Oilers at the 2024 Young Stars Classic, as their squad went 0-3 and scored just once, several Edmonton prospects did make positive impressions in Penticton. Petrov was not one of them.

The 6-foot-2 forward was largely a non-factor at the Young Stars Classic, disappearing for large stretches of games. He created virtually nothing offensively, despite getting to play on the Oilers’ first power-play unit.

Petrov’s performance was particularly disappointing considering he’s a Young Stars Classic veteran. While this was his third time taking part in the event, tied for most among all players in Penticton, he certainly didn’t play like someone with experience.

Matvei Petrov, North Bay Battalion (Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion)

He was also given the opportunity to take on a leadership role, as the Oilers made him one of three alternate captains for the tournament. But instead of setting an example for his teammates to follow, he became visibly frustrated with how things were going.

Petrov Struggled in First Pro Season

All of this may come as no big surprise to anyone who watched Petrov struggle throughout his first pro season, last year, with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hopes were sky-high for Petrov after he scored 27 times for the Battalion and finished third in the OHL with 66 assists in 2022-23. In an article on The Hockey Writers, the Russian was ranked as Edmonton’s No. 2 prospect for 2023-24.

While no one expected Petrov to make the Oilers out of training camp, there was a lot of excitement to see what he could do in Bakersfield. But Petrov got off to a terrible start in the AHL. He didn’t score his first goal until after American Thanksgiving and didn’t tally again until after New Year’s.

By season’s end, Petrov had totalled just nine goals and five assists in 53 games. He never had more than one goal in a game and was held pointless 41 times, including 10 straight games between February and March.

Scouts Might Have Been Right About Petrov

Petrov was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft, but the 2020-21 OHL season was delayed and eventually cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So instead of joining the Battalion, Petrov spent the season with Moscow Krylia Sovetov of the Junior Hockey League (MHL), the top level of Russian junior hockey, where he recorded 22 goals and 20 assists in 58 games.

There were thoughts that one reason Petrov lasted so long in the 2021 NHL Draft is because most scouts were unable to see the winger much in person, as he was playing overseas at a time when the pandemic severely limited international travel. Another reason might have been skepticism about the calibre of competition in the MHL.

Or maybe all those teams that passed over Petrov round after round were right. Even the Oilers had picks in the third and fourth rounds that they elected to use on other players.

Petrov Has Opportunity in Preseason

Petrov is far from the first hockey player to have a rough introduction to the pros. Many of the game’s greats got off to an unremarkable start. Everything could click yet for Petrov, who is still only 21.

But there was no sign of growth at the Young Stars Classic. If anything, it looked like regression. Petrov now must put those struggles behind him as he takes part in Oilers training camp. He’s a safe bet to start 2024-25 with the Condors, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important to make progress during Edmonton’s upcoming preseason games.

Petrov has great talent, but there are elements missing from his game. It’s the stuff that separates a third-round pick from a sixth-rounder, or is the difference between an NHL regular and a minor leaguer.

The Oilers are learning where Petrov is at. The 2024 preseason presents him with an opportunity to demonstrate that he belongs in the NHL. Edmonton’s exhibition schedule begins tomorrow (Sept. 22) at Rogers Place against Winnipeg.