Edmonton Oilers’ Top-10 Prospects of 2023-24

The Edmonton Oilers don’t have the most talented prospect pool, which got weaker over the past year after trades and players like Stuart Skinner, Dylan Holloway, and Philip Broberg graduated to the NHL. But they have some solid players to keep an eye on and other potential gems in the system.

There is a lot to look forward to with solid prospects at all positions, but as an annual contender, it is understandable that the Oilers’ system isn’t flooded with elite talent. Below I have ranked the Oilers’ top-10 prospects for 2023-24 based on where they project for the future in Edmonton.

10. Luca Munzenberger

Luca Munzenberger is still a ways away from joining the Oilers and won’t grab anyone’s attention with his offensive game. That’s not what the team drafted him for in 2021, though. There’s always a need for a shutdown defenceman, and he does that well, hopefully, able to complement some of the offensive-minded defensemen the Oilers already have on their back end.

Luca Munzenberger, University of Vermont (Nich Hall/University of Vermont)

Dobber Prospects described him as a “defensively responsible bottom pairing defender with size and solid mobility. Makes simple plays to alleviate pressure and makes a good first pass out of the defensive zone. Does not make much of an impact offensively but has a good point shot.” Some of what Munzenberger is best at during games can be overlooked, but play a big part in his team’s success. Breakouts are important, especially on a good rush team like the Oilers, and more pucks to the net from the point is always good. The former third-round pick hasn’t signed a contract with the Oilers yet and is still playing Division I hockey. When he turns pro, we will get an even better look at him and what he could bring to the organization in the future.

9. Carter Savoie

Carter Savoie had a tough rookie campaign in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2022-23. However, it was only his first pro season, and some players develop differently. The former fourth-round pick was transitioning from college, which is a big change. He struggled to put up points, and compared to other AHL rookies on the Bakersfield Condors, he took a bit of a backseat. It was only one down season, and many prospects take more than a year to develop into an impactful player. He also got injured, which didn’t help, but there’s still hope for the 21-year-old winger, who will look to have a better season in 2023-24. Don’t expect any NHL ice time yet. He has lots to prove at the pro level and players ahead of him in the depth charts to pass.

8. Maxim Beryozkin

The Oilers have a couple of prospects playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), including Maxim Beryozkin. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2020, has been playing in Russia since before his draft year and is still there putting up impressive numbers. The 21-year-old now has 114 KHL games of experience and took a massive step last season.

He plays on the wing in a middle-six role, and after putting up just one goal and four points in his first 62 games, broke out to score seven goals and 26 points in 52 games in 2022-23, contributing in the playoffs as well. Expect to stay in the KHL for a couple more seasons before coming to North America, but he could make the jump to the NHL at that point.

7. Nikita Yevseyev

Nikita Yevseyev is also quietly performing well in the KHL. He played one full season in Russia’s top league as a defenseman at age 18, and his pro career took off on the right foot. He is strong defensively with flashes of offensive ability, as he’s not afraid to jump into the action. He won’t come to North America anytime soon, but it might be good for him to continue to play professional hockey in a strong league. He could be worth the wait if he rounds out his game.

6. Max Wanner

Max Wanner is a lesser-known Oilers prospect who has risen up the ranks and impressed. He not only took big steps over the last year, but he also had a great showing at rookie camp. He is set to play in the AHL this season as a rookie after aging out of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In the rookie camp, he was playing on the top pair beside Broberg and looked great (from “Ouch! Edmonton Oilers have one of the worst prospect pools in NHL, draft expert says,” Edmonton Journal, July 5, 2023).

Wanner has size, strength, and toughness, but his confidence is through the roof. He might not get the call to the NHL this season, but if he continues on pace, we will see him in an Oilers jersey sooner than later. He might have started out as a player focused on defence, but he has transformed into a great two-way presence on the back end. Right-shot defencemen are more difficult to find, and there will be space down the road for him to earn a spot in the NHL.

5. Olivier Rodrigue

Olivier Rodrigue could be the next goaltender in line for the Oilers. His path is similar to Stuart Skinner’s as they both struggled once they turned pro but figured out their game. This is exactly what Rodrigue did last season, as he raised his save percentage to a respectable .912 SV%. He should be given more of the reins, as there shouldn’t be any demotions to the ECHL in 2023-24. He still might be a couple of seasons away from getting a look in the NHL, as he’s 23, but he’s definitely trending in the right direction. We will see if the former second-round pick can live up to expectations and perform even better with a pretty strong AHL team in front of him.

4. Raphael Lavoie

Raphael Lavoie is the closest to NHL-ready but has yet to play a game for the Oilers. His past two seasons in the AHL have been very up-and-down, but after he recovered from a lingering injury, he came back and lit up the league, showing us exactly the level he can reach. He took a deal that shows he’s betting on himself to play in the NHL this season as his cap hit will be $874,1125 AAV. The Oilers don’t have much cap space to work with and it would have been easier for the team to fit him in if he took $750,000 AAV. With a strong training camp, he should make the team.

Raphael Lavoie, Bakersfield Condors (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Lavoie is big, very strong with the puck, and has a great shot. After posting 25 goals and 45 points in 61 games (42 points of which came in the last 48 games) in 2022-23, his style of play combined with his size is something to be very excited about. Even if he doesn’t crack the opening night roster, there’s no doubt that we will see him in the NHL at some point in 2023-24.

3. Tyler Tullio

Tyler Tullio had a successful rookie season in the AHL in 2023-24. He opened some eyes, but what opened even more eyes was his standout performance at the Oilers’ rookie camp this summer. He will get a top-six role this season and be able to hone his craft and develop in a good spot in the AHL lineup. He shows all the signs of being a perfect third-line checking forward who can also produce. He can turn over pucks with his tenacity, win puck battles and has already shown flashes of being a very good player. He should arrive in Edmonton in a couple of seasons.

2. Matvei Petrov

Matvei Petrov might be a little behind the other Oilers’ forward prospects introduced to the AHL last season as he will be experiencing pro for the first time this season. That doesn’t mean his elite offensive talent won’t translate over to his rookie season in 2023-24. He put up 90-plus points in both seasons he played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and his offence shouldn’t be a problem in the AHL this in 2023-24.

Latest News & Highlights

His game is based completely around offence, so his defensive game is a bit of a concern. Offensive skills and awareness are much harder to teach than the basic needs on defence. He won’t be a call-up this season, but with some work at the pro level, he can tighten up his game and be a solid NHL producer in the future. He got off to a great start at the Oilers’ rookie camp, already getting noticed with the offensive talent he possesses.

1. Xavier Bourgault

Other than Lavoie, Xavier Bourgault is the next closest Oilers’ prospect to making the NHL. He is the organization’s only former first-rounder who hasn’t yet made the jump or been traded, and we could realistically see him get a few games this season if he continues to improve in the AHL.

Xavier Bourgault, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

He was impressive in his first pro season after dominating junior for four years. He is the kind of two-way player that the Oilers are very excited about as he presents a strong skill set in all three zones. He’s a shoot-first player who gets to the right areas in the offensive zone but also has great defensive awareness and the ability to turn over pucks.

There is lots to look forward to with the Oilers’ prospects, even those who didn’t make the list. Sooner than later, we will start to see these players trickle into the NHL.