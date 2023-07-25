Bruins News & Rumors: Bergeron Retires, Krejci & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement in an immensely classy manner. Furthermore, with Bergeron officially hanging up the skates, all eyes will be focused on David Krejci’s decision for the 2023-24 season. Let’s discuss this and more in today’s (July 25) Bruins News and Rumors column.

Bergeron Announces Retirement

Just one day after his 38th birthday, Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL. Bruins fans were hoping that the star center would come back for one more season, but we now have confirmation that this will not occur. Instead, the veteran is ready to hang up the skates, and he has done more than enough for the team to do so.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bergeron will forever be remembered as being one of the greatest Bruins in franchise history. He was the perfect leader, both on and off the ice, and he will be missed immensely in Boston’s lineup due to his elite two-way game. Over the course of his 19-year career, the future Hall of Famer had 427 goals, 613 assists, 1,040 points, and a plus-289. With that, he won the Selke Trophy six times (an NHL record), the NHL Plus-Minus Award (2012), King Clancy Memorial Trophy (2013), NHL Foundation Player Award (2014), and Mark Messier Leadership Award (2021).

It is hard to believe that the Bergeron era is over in Boston, but it was simply a magical ride. He will forever be remembered for helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and being a generational two-way forward. Expect No. 37 to be hung in the rafters in the near future.

Bruins’ Need for Krejci to Return Has Increased

Now that Bergeron has called it quits, one has to wonder what Krejci’s plans are for the 2023-24 season. The fellow longtime Bruins center is certainly somebody who Boston would love to bring back, and the need for his return is greater with Bergeron not returning. However, at the same, could Bergeron leaving lead Krejci to also retire or head overseas?

David Krejci, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Krejci showed this past season that he is still an effective top-six center, and the truth is seen in his stats. In 70 games for the Bruins on the year, the 37-year-old posted 16 goals to go along with 56 points. If he decides to come back, he would lessen the sting of Bergeron’s retirement a bit, and he would likely serve as their first-line center. We will need to wait and see what he ends up deciding.

Possible Free-Agent Center Targets

With Bergeron’s retirement official, the Bruins could also consider taking a look at the free-agent market for another center. Although no player currently available will be a legitimate replacement for Bergeron, it would be wise to improve their depth down the middle. Some potential names who could make sense include Pius Suter, Paul Stastny, Eric Staal, and Colin White. However, they will first need to sign Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic to their new deals before they potentially go down this route.

Suter spent this past season with the Detroit Red Wings, where he posted 14 goals and 24 points in 79 games played. Although it was a down year for him offensively, his defensive game noticeably improved, and he became a notable part of Detroit’s penalty kill because of it. On a cheap one-year deal, he could be a player worth taking a flyer on.

Pius Suter. Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stastny would be a nice veteran to add to Boston’s current group. Although the 37-year-old’s days as a top-six forward are gone, he is still effective in a bottom-six role. In 73 games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, he had nine goals and 22 points. Yet, when noting that he had 45 points in 71 games the year before with the Winnipeg Jets, perhaps a bounce-back campaign could be in the cards for him in 2023-24.

Staal had a solid year playing bottom-six minutes for the Panthers this past season, posting 14 goals and 29 points in 72 games. Similar to Stastny, his best days are over, but he is a decent option to consider giving a league-minimum contract to.

White, on the other hand, had 15 points in 68 games for the Panthers. Perhaps joining his hometown team could help him turn things back around. Keep in mind, this is a player who has had past success in the NHL.