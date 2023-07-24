Bruins News & Rumors: Star Trade Targets, DeBrusk & Bergeron

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins reportedly could have another star center on their radar besides Mark Scheifele. Furthermore, Jake DeBrusk was recently discussed as a possible trade target for the Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s discuss this and more in today’s (July 24) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Bruins Could Prefer Lindholm Over Scheifele

For much of this summer, the Bruins have been connected to Scheifele. It ultimately makes sense, as the Winnipeg Jets star would provide the Bruins with another much-needed top-six center for next season. However, Scott Billeck of The Winnipeg Sun noted that the Bruins may prefer Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm over Scheifele.

While moving on from Scheifele, who was attached at the hip with Wheeler for much of their time together in Winnipeg, still seems likely, it may have to wait as well. It’s possible Boston could enter the picture at some point. They likely have their eyes focused on what Elias Lindholm decides in Calgary first. ‘Where do the Winnipeg Jets stand at midsummer?’ – Scott Billeck – Winnipeg Sun – 07/22/2023

Like Scheifele, Lindholm has been discussed in the rumor mill this summer. He is entering the final season of his contract, and the Flames may be forced to move him if he ends up not being willing to re-sign with the club. Lindholm would provide the Bruins with another elite two-way center, which will be especially needed when captain Patrice Bergeron retires – whether that is this summer or later down the road.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lindholm appeared in 80 games this past season with the Flames, posting 22 goals and 64 points. Scheifele, on the other hand, had 42 goals and 68 points in 81 games played.

DeBrusk Discussed as Possible Trade Target for Blackhawks

In a recent article for Chicago Hockey Now, Nate Brown discussed the possibility of the Chicago Blackhawks pursuing DeBrusk. The Blackhawks and Bruins of course already linked and completed a trade this summer centering around Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. Now, could DeBrusk be the next Bruin heading to Chicago?

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brown noted that the Blackhawks have the prospects and draft capital to potentially make a DeBrusk trade go through. Furthermore, they also have a plethora of cap space, while the Bruins of course do not. With that, the Blackhawks have shown this offseason that they are now looking to improve their roster with Connor Bedard’s arrival. Bringing in another top-six winger like DeBrusk would do just that.

However, from a personal standpoint, I’d be surprised to see the Bruins part ways with DeBrusk before the start of the season. They just lost two skilled wingers in Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi this summer, and they still have playoff aspirations for the 2023-24 campaign. Still, I found Brown’s read to be a fun one, and it will be intriguing to see if Chicago ends up pursuing DeBrusk.

Bergeron Turns 38 Today

Speaking of Bergeron, today (July 24) is the veteran forward’s birthday. The future Hall of Famer is now 38 years old. It has now been 20 years since the then-18-year-old earned himself a spot on Boston’s NHL roster after being selected as a second-round pick in 2003. I remember his arrival to the league like it was yesterday.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins are still waiting for a decision from the 38-year-old regarding his playing future. They certainly are hoping that he returns, as he is coming off of another excellent season that saw him win his NHL-record sixth Selke Trophy. In 78 games, he had 27 goals to go along with 58 points.

Regardless of what happens on that front, here’s to hoping that Bergeron has a fantastic birthday.