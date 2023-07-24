Auston Matthews’ New Contract Will Set Maple Leafs Standard

If Toronto Maple Leafs fans are growing tired of the negotiations between the team and star forward Auston Matthews, the end might be in sight. Although the discussions are continuing behind closed doors, a rumour was leaked that the amount of money has been settled. Now, we’re just waiting for the term.

The AAV Seems to Be Set at $13.5 Million

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos shared that the average annual value will be $13.5 million per season.

Kypreos noted: “I don’t know whether we’re in a blinking contest or not between Nylander and Matthews or who needs to go first, but if I’m Auston Matthews, I’m not holding my breath on Nylander’s contract getting done at all at any point this summer. So, how far does Matthews want to go into the season, now, without a contract? If it is as close as everyone is reporting – and everyone that I’ve talked to says it’s a $13.5M AAV – then what is the term? I think for me, the biggest decision right now, which I think Auston can’t decide on or they haven’t made a final decision is, is how many years will what we believe is a $13.5M AAV last?”

According to Kypreos, if his information is accurate, Matthews’ $13.5 million contract would make him the highest-paid player in NHL history, passing the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid by $1 million and the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon by $900,000. Previous rumours suggested that Matthews’ annual average value (AAV) was expected to range between $13 million and $14 million, so a $13.5 million AAV fits in that range.

Is This a Fair Contract for Matthews?

Now, about the number of years. If the Maple Leafs had their way, Matthews would re-up for the maximum number of seasons allowed, which is eight seasons. It’s more likely, however, that the contract extension will be in the four-to-five-year range.

And, yes, $13.5 million is a huge number – now. But it doesn’t represent an increase in the percentage of the team’s salary-cap hit. That, in a way, is Matthews signing a team-friendly deal. It will look even more friendly as the salary cap rises over the next few years.

Perhaps of greater significance is that it might (although I’m not holding my breath) start a team-friendly domino effect for the two upcoming contracts the team has to sign – William Nylander (up next) and Mitch Marner (up in a year).

Does Matthews’ Signing Put Pressure on Nylander and Marner?

According to CapFriendly, Matthews’ last contract (signed in 2019) was for five years and he earned just under 15 percent of the team’s total salary cap. If his new salary eats the same or less salary-cap space now than it did in 2019, that’s a clear win for the Maple Leafs on many levels.

Specifically, it might be motivation for both general manager (GM) Brad Treliving and other Maple Leafs to get the job done in signing their contracts. If this is Matthews’ new deal, Marner would look considerably un-team-friendly if he demanded more salary-cap space than he got on his last contract. He’s played well, but he hasn’t displaced Matthews as the team’s top dog.

Nylander might be a different story. I think he turned out better than his last contract paid him. If I were GM, I wouldn’t balk at paying him slightly more than his last salary-cap percentage.

In 2018, when Nylander signed his $6,962,366 deal, it was just under nine percent of the team’s cap. If he did the same this time, his salary would be worth about $7.7 million. I think he deserves the $8.5 million the rumours suggest he’s being offered. Even that, for what I think he brings, would be team-friendly.

It’s Up to Matthews to Set the Standard for the Team

Discussions about Nylander’s contract are rumoured to be at a standstill. However, should Matthews’ contract be signed soon at a similar percentage of the team’s cap space, it could be the impetus for Nylander to also sign and follow suit. Or, it would at least lay down the line of what he will be working with.

If this is Matthews’ new contract, he will become the leader in his commitment to making the team competitive in the long run, and, in turn, we should learn more about which players are committed to the Maple Leafs’ success.

The NHL’s Hard Salary Cap Makes Measuring Commitment Simple

Given the NHL’s hard salary cap, the more money paid to the team’s star players, the less money paid to the rest of the team. Following the logic, and the team’s recent history, the less money paid to the team’s depth, the more difficult it is to compete for the Stanley Cup.

It’s simple. For every dollar Matthews, Nylander, and Marner earn, it’s one less dollar that can be paid to their teammates.

Sure, Matthews gets to be the highest-paid player in the NHL (for a time), but if the $13.5 million contract is accurate, he also gets to claim his place as genuinely wanting to play in Toronto and helping his team compete for the Stanley Cup each season. He will cement himself into the team’s leadership as well.

That’s captain material. Now the question is, will Nylander and Marner follow Matthews’ path?