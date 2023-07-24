NHL Rumors: Sharks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more Erik Karlsson talk as he’s publicly stated he isn’t accepting of the idea that he’ll be staying in San Jose. There are four teams that he’s acknowledged talking to about a potential future after a trade, but also noted there were others. Are the Edmonton Oilers among them? Meanwhile, can the Toronto Maple Leafs even afford him, and is he the right fit? In non-Karlsson news, the Boston Bruins still like Mark Scheifele as a possible trade option, but is there someone they like more?

Karlsson Not OK Staying in San Jose

According to Adam Johansson of Expressen.se, Erik Karlsson expressed his desire to win a Stanley Cup, acknowledging that achieving that goal may not happen soon with the San Jose Sharks. He stated, “I have been open about my ambition to win, and San Jose has been transparent that it’s unlikely to occur here.” He added, “Despite the difficult situation, we maintain a positive relationship and understanding. We’ll explore potential options to pursue that aspiration elsewhere.”

San Jose Sharks’ Erik Karlsson celebrates with Timo Meier and Joe Pavelski (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)

When asked directly if he would be open to staying in San Jose through the rebuild, he responded:

No I am not. I like San Jose and I like it there, but I’ve never been able to win before. I want that chance now that I’m at the end of my career. I have been open about that with Mike from the first day he started. He hasn’t had any problems with it. We understand each other and we will do so regardless of what happens in the future.

The extent to which the Sharks are willing to retain Karlsson’s contract remains a significant question. This appears to still be the Penguins’ race to lose.

Are the Oilers One of the Teams That Checked In With Karlsson?

Karlsson talked about speaking with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Seattle Kraken. He said there were others too but didn’t name them. Jonathan Willis of The Athletic suggested that adding Karlsson was doable for the Oilers under certain circumstances.

In terms of finances, Erik Karlsson could potentially fit into the Oilers’ roster if certain conditions are met: a) San Jose agrees to retain approximately $2 million of his salary. b) San Jose accepts the inclusion of Jack Campbell and Cody Ceci in the trade. c) Edmonton successfully trades Brett Kulak, either as part of the same deal or in a separate trade, without taking on additional salary.

If these conditions are fulfilled, the financial aspect of acquiring Karlsson could be feasible for the Oilers. That said, Willis doesn’t think it will happen. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “If you’re scared of the Karlsson contract, don’t worry. I’d be shocked if this happened. I’m just saying it’s doable money-wise.”

Can the Maple Leafs Even Afford Karlsson?

The Maple Leafs were one of the teams that called (Brad Treliving calls on everything) but it’s hard to see how Karlsson fits, even if the Sharks retain a ton of salary. Following the signing of Ilya Samsonov out of the arbitration hearing (one year at $3.55 million), the Maple Leafs are $12.38 million over the salary cap. As per CapFriendly, even after their LTIR candidates are accounted for, the Leafs are $6.7 million over (they aren’t counting Matt Murray here).

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not only would the Sharks need to retain somewhere in the neighborhood of 40%, but the Leafs would also have to send someone like William Nylander back in the deal. That would leave the Maple Leafs down one of their top forwards and then three of their top-three defensemen are almost exclusively offensive threats who don’t play much defense in Karlsson, John Klingberg, and Morgan Rielly. Is this how the Leafs want to reshape their blue line?

Plus, the Sharks would need to be prepared to offer Nylander $10 million or more per season on a long-term deal and know he’s willing to sign.

Bruins Eyeing Lindholm Before Scheifele?

According to Scott Billeck of The Winnipeg Sun, the Boston Bruins haven’t soured on the idea of trading for Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets, but it sounds like GM Don Sweeney has someone else he likes more. Billeck writes: