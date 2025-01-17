Oilers Sign Defender John Klingberg to 1-Year Contract

On Friday (Jan. 17), it was revealed that defender John Klingberg was joining the Edmonton Oilers on a one-year contract worth $1 million (pro-rated) with a $350,000 bonus. After dealing with injury rehab for a hip injury and missing most of the 2023-24 season, he will join the Oilers for his return as they look to make another deep playoff run.

Klingberg, who is 32 years old, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars at 131st overall. Through 14 games in the 2023-24 campaign, he had five assists. Through 633 career games in the NHL split between four teams, he has scored 81 goals and added 331 assists for 412 points which comes out to a 0.65 points-per-game average.

He played his junior career in Sweden with Frölunda HC. In the 2009-10 season, he played 27 games with their J20 team where he notched five assists. He returned there the following season where he scored three goals and added 14 assists for 17 points through 13 games. He made his NHL debut in the 2014-15 season with the Stars where he had a 40-point rookie campaign through 65 games.

He is expected to play a top-four role with the Oilers, bolstering their depth as the team hopes to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

