Oilers Trade Candidates, Backstrom Signs in SHL & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, Nicklas Backstrom is believed to be heading back to Sweden to close out his playing career and is likely signing with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Elsewhere, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Mason West has some enticing phone calls to continue his football career, but it appears that hockey is indeed going to be the path forward for him. Finally, the Edmonton Oilers could look to make some changes to their roster, and if they opt to make trades, they have some valuable pieces.

Backstrom Returning to Sweden To Close Out Career

Brynas IF took to X and shared that they would be holding a press conference on Monday (July 28). Szymon Szemberg followed up that post by stating that it is likely that the announcement is going to be regarding Backstrom returning to Sweden and his former team to close out his playing career.

Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Backstrom spent 17 seasons in the NHL with the Washington Capitals, was a in the Selke Trophy conversation nearly every season, and was a fantastic producer. He played alongside Alexander Ovechkin for many of those years, and at times, they were the most dominant duo in the league. After 1,033 points and a Stanley Cup, Backstrom’s NHL career dwindled down as he had hip resurfacing surgery in 2022, and was unable to get his game back to the NHL level.

After playing eight games in 2023-24, Backstrom was unable to continue, but is looking to get another shot with Brynas IF in the SHL. Backstrom played with Brynas IF for three seasons prior to making the jump to the NHL, and is going to return with the club.

Mason West is Staying Committed to Hockey

The Blackhawks made a risky move drafting West in the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, but it seems as if his commitment to hockey is going to stick. Like all players drafted to the NHL, West is a very talented hockey player. Where the risk comes from is that he is just as good at football, and according to his high school football coach, he is still being recruited to play for some college teams.

After speaking with Jason Potts, West’s coach, Scott Powers of The Athletic stated, “that West and Blackhawks are going to have to get used to the recruitment calls, and unless there is “As long as he’s not enticed by major college football programs calling him, they can rest assured in his path. West doesn’t seem to be tempted. Potts said he hasn’t thrown for any major football programs this summer.” (from What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks: How committed is Mason West to hockey over football?, The Athletic, July 26, 2025).

Potts added that he isn’t trying to pressure West into taking the football career, but rather telling him to do what he thinks is best.

The Oilers have a lot of Stanley Cup aspirations. After losing to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row, they will continue to tweak the roster and try and win it all this season. Allan Mitchell of The Athletic listed the five most valuable trade assets, excluding draft picks, and the list was led by Stuart Skinner. (Five Edmonton Oilers players who could get traded early or late in 2025-26), The Athletic, July 27, 2025)

While a Skinner trade is fairly unlikely at this point, Mitchell stated that Skinner isn’t just valuable to the Oilers, but with his age and contract included, he would be a very valuable trade asset. While the Oilers have indicated that they are comfortable keeping Skinner, he has lost favour in the playoffs two years in a row, and despite winning the crease back, they could really afford some more consistency. Skinner would likely only be traded if it were a significant upgrade at the position.

Of course, the Oilers have players with way more trade value, like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard, but none of them are being moved.

Among other trade candidates, Matt Savoie was listed, and while he will look to find a permanent spot in the top-six, along with Isaac Howard, if he doesn’t fit in there, they could use him as a trade chip. Vasily Podkolzin, Beau Akey, and Maxim Berezkin were also listed, and while none of the last four have a major, permanent role on the team, they are valuable assets for the future, but the Oilers’ priority is now.

The Oilers have under $1 million in cap space, so moving young assets that don’t have a big cap hit might not be easy, but NHL executives are able to find workarounds all of the time.