Oilers UFAs: Players Open to Pay Cut, Some Leaning Toward Market

While the Stanley Cup Final is underway, there is a lot of buzz about the offseason and teams are already starting to get to work, making trades and prepping for free agency. The Edmonton Oilers may be focused on Game 6, but agents and executives continue to do their jobs with the NHL Draft and free agency only days away.

Talk recently surfaced Leon Draisaitl’s camp is talking to the Oilers, with Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard already potentially locked in at numbers that work long-term. More news is popping up regarding a couple of Edmonton’s UFAs (Per Frank Seravalli). Mattias Janmark is likely willing to take a pay cut to remain with the team, as long as there is more term on the deal. Meanwhile, Vincent Desharnais likely won’t take a team-friendly deal to stay and could hit the open market.

Looking at those two players, and then asking if there are other players in similar situations, who might have to make a tough decision in a few days?

Why Would Vincent Desharnais Test the Market?

A late bloomer like Desharnais doesn’t get the chance to cash in on free agency often. This past season was his best in the NHL and while he’s not a regular in the Stanley Cup Final, he’s turned enough heads that teams will inquire about him on July 1. Desharnais probably wants to stay with the Oilers, but the emergence of Philip Broberg has changed the narrative and the Oilers have to be cautious about where they spend their money with big contracts on the horizon.

It’s not clear what the Oilers believe he’s worth or what his camp thinks he’ll be offered in free agency, but anything more than $2 million per season probably removes Edmonton from the running. The Oilers would either need to trade Cody Ceci first or make other moves. Even then, Desharnais has proven to be a solid option, but not a regular NHLer when the games matter most.

Janmark Is Comfortable But Wants Security

Janmark has found a comfortable role with Edmonton and he’s grown into an important depth piece. Also not necessarily a regular, he’s shown that taking him out of the lineup is not an easy decision. That has value in a lower-six role, especially if he’s open to a team-friendly deal but wants a couple of season’s worth of security on his next contract.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

If the number is right, Edmonton shouldn’t hesitate to get this deal done. Janmark has been an excellent leader and role player on a Cup-contending team.

Connor Brown Has Earned Another Look

He’ll be popular even if the sample size of his much-improved play is only a couple of months. Still, Connor Brown has earned consideration as an option the Oilers should keep around. What he’ll want isn’t clear, but he appears to be comfortable in Edmonton and probably feels grateful the team was patient with his injury situation. One more season at full health and being productive all year could be big for his next contract.

Brown may not get more opportunities with better players elsewhere. What is staying in Edmonton worth to him? Would he jump to another team for an extra $500K per season? It’s not likely anyone will offer him a long-term contract.

What Is Adam Henrique Worth?

What is a 34-year-old Adam Henrique worth on the open market this summer? It’s an interesting question that might not provide an answer until later in the offseason and days after free agency opens. Henrique is a productive player, (24 goals this season) and he’s contributing in a depth role for the Oilers during the playoffs. He’s a utility knife in terms of talent and that has value, but not anywhere near what he made this season which was $5.825 million.

How much does he like the fit in Edmonton? He’s found a home on a very solid third line for the Oilers. What does he think he can get on the open market and would he have more responsibility on a different roster? Is his age and the contracts that tend to get handed out to 34-year-olds going to be a factor as he plans his future? If Henrique becomes that guy who wants a fair deal on a team he’s comfortable with, there might be a fit in Edmonton. If he wants one more chance to cash in, that likely doesn’t happen with the Oilers.

Warren Foegele Likely Moving On

He hasn’t been terribly noticeable in these playoffs, but Warren Foegele scored 20 for the Oilers in the regular season and he was hopefully going to be a key guy in the postseason. He’s been put on the first line as part of Edmonton’s new look spread out offense, but the numbers he might be looking for in free agency may not fit what the Oilers are willing to offer.

With Dylan Holloway ready to take another step, or players like Viktor Arvidsson supposedly on the Oilers’ radar, Foegele likely moves on.