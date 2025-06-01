Ottawa Charge Forward Victoria Bach Announces Her Retirement

On Sunday, June 1, Ottawa Charge forward Victoria Bach announced that she will be retiring from hockey. Bach spent the past two seasons playing in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). She shared the announcement on her personal Instagram account.

Before she was in the PWHL, Bach played at the collegiate level for Boston University. She was there for all four years, playing in 145 games and recording 198 points. Bach also represented Canada in two World Championships in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, she played eight games and recorded three assists. In 2022, she played in three games and recorded five points via three goals and two assists. In both, Canada took home the gold.

Bach was selected in the seventh round of the inaugural PWHL Draft by Toronto. She played in 16 of the 24 regular season games for PWHL Toronto in their inaugural season. Bach scored two goals and recorded three assists for a total of five points. She also played in five playoff games with Toronto in the semi-finals and recorded one assist.

In the 2024-25 season, Bach continued with Toronto in the beginning. She played in six games for the Sceptres but did not tally any points. On Dec. 30, 2024, she was a part of the first trade of the second PWHL season. Bach was traded with Jocelyne Larocque to the Ottawa Charge. In exchange, the Sceptres received Hayley Scamurra and Savannah Harmon. Bach played the remaining 24 games with the Charge and recorded five points via two goals and three assists. Bach played in eight playoff games this season, including four games in the Walter Cup Final. She did not record any points in these eight games.

Wishing the best of luck to Victoria Bach in her future endeavours!