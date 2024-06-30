5 Free Agents the Ottawa Senators Need to Target

The NHL Entry Draft has passed, but the work has just begun for Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios. There isn’t much cap room to work with right now, but with plenty of trade rumors circling the Senators, they may find room to make a splash in free agency. These are the top five players they should target in free agency this year.

Of course, landing Sam Reinhart or Steven Stamkos would be great, but that is unlikely, given the Senators’ current situation. These five players are more realistic targets given the salary, team fit, and the likelihood of them being available. These players are in no particular order, and the projected contract will be collected from AFP Analytics.

Matt Roy, RHD

The biggest hole on the Senators’ roster is on the right side of the defense. Matt Roy is coming off a strong season, posting 25 points in 81 games. While the offense is not why Roy should be a target, his defending is the most valuable part of his game. While he is a good puck mover, he is one of the best shut-down defensemen in the league.

He is strong on the penalty kill, is very mobile, and has good gap control and physicality. Looking at the Senators’ defense, the only player comparable to him is Artem Zub. Getting another player like that to play on the right side alongside either Thomas Chabot or Jake Sanderson will help this team immensely.

Matt Roy, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His projected contract is just north of $5.8 million for five seasons. That is a bit steep, but it would be worth it if the Senators could add him to get some consistency and strong defending. There is always a premium tax on right-shot defensemen, and Roy solves one of Ottawa’s biggest problems. Another name to add would be Brett Pesce for all of the same reasons, but it seems to be all but confirmed he will be a member of the New Jersey Devils, according to Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts.

Colin Miller, RHD

More of a depth option than a steady top-four spot, Colin Miller is a tough two-way player who would, again, be an upgrade on any possibilities. Zub is on the right side. He has a blistering shot, which the Senators don’t have enough of on their defense, but he also plays a strong two-way game in the right role.

He is someone that can play in most situations when needed. He kills penalties, blocks shots, and battles hard. These things are great assets for a third-pair defenseman. On top of that, he can use his shot on the power play if needed and add strength to the second unit’s blue line.

After being a rotation player for the Winnipeg Jets after the trade deadline, Miller is projected to receive a contract similar to the one he is currently on, a two-year deal worth $1.8 million per season. Considering the Senators were paying $2 million for Erik Brannstrom last season, this would be a no-brainer if they can convince him to sign.

Cam Atkinson, LW/RW

Staios has talked about bringing in a quality veteran multiple times. The bottom six is already pretty young in Ottawa, and after Atkinson’s buyout from the Philadelphia Flyers, he could be a solid addition to the Senators. He is a small, skilled player who saw a big drop in his production this past season and has had injury issues, but taking a risk on Atkinson could pay off for the Senators.

It is no secret that Atkinson’s defending is sub-par, which was part of why he was a healthy scratch for the Flyers in the late stages of the season, but there is much more to his play than was on display with the Flyers this season. In 2022-23, he posted 50 points in 73 games. His production wasn’t as strong this year, but there is certainly a path to a bounce-back season. His leadership, accountability, and other intangible skills are another part of why he would be a great fit.

With a contract projection of $1.8 million, he would be another viable option for the Senators to bolster their depth.

Nick Cousins, LW

Nick Cousins could become a cap casualty, as the Florida Panthers have cap issues. Not because he will demand much money but because they have bigger priorities and prospects that could fill his role in the lineup. Cousins brings a very physical, gritty game that could work very well in the Senators’ bottom six. He had a phenomenal run in the 2022-23 playoffs, and while he wasn’t as effective for them this year, the Florida Panthers had a much deeper lineup than before.

Cousins is projected to sign for one year at $1.2 million, and for the energy he could bring to the lineup, it may be worth it. He scored 15 points in 69 games this past season, barely over half of what he had the year before. He has much more to give than 2023-24 saw him, and again, that is because the Panthers were so much deeper.

Tyson Jost, C

The last player on this list follows the trend of adding depth. The Senators have a strong core of players but really lack depth. Adding Tyson Jost makes sense after trading Mark Kastelic to the Boston Bruins as part of the Linus Ullmark trade. The Senators are without a fourth-line center, and Jost fits the bill.

He never panned out in terms of being selected 10th overall, but Jost is a solid fourth-liner who can add 20 points and be reliable defensively. He is an upgrade over Kastelic and anybody else internally that the Senators may look to use, too.

His projected contract is a league minimum of $775,000 for one year, and the Senators should take advantage of it if they get the chance.

The Senators wish they could do a lot more, but being cap-strapped puts them in a position of weakness in terms of adding free agents. They already made the biggest improvement needed with Ullmark, but now it is time to fill out the rest of the roster.