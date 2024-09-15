Bill Zito’s Roller Coaster Timeline to Leading Panthers to 2024 Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers enter their 2024-25 campaign as reigning Stanley Cup champions after beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 three months ago. They look to become the first team since their in-state foe, the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, to go back-to-back as champions.

One of the biggest builders of the competitive roster was general manager (GM) Bill Zito. Since his hiring in 2020, he’s continued to keep the team at a high level. However, it was no easy accomplishment, given the controversy and obstacles that he had overcome over the past few seasons.

Finding a Replacement for Joel Quenneville

For years, former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville was regarded as one of the best coaches of all time. It was easy to see with three Stanley Cups on his head coaching resume and four in his NHL coaching career. He became the Panthers’ head coach in 2019 under then-GM Dale Tallon. When Zito was brought in, he had full intention of keeping him around with how great of a coach he was.

Related: The 5 Best Agitators in the NHL

This was until a sexual assault investigation started with the 2010 Blackhawks involving former video coach Bradley Aldrich and forward Kyle Beach. During that offseason, Quenneville gave Aldrich a positive review for his work, making him an accessory to the cover-up. After the investigation concluded, he was forced to resign mere days after the 2021-22 season began. As a result of his dismissal, the team promoted Andrew Brunette to head coach under an interim status.

Despite the turmoil, the Panthers would go on to win the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time in franchise history that season. They also won their first playoff series since 1996. But most of that magic was destroyed as their division rival, the Lightning, swept them in the second round. With that punch to the gut, Zito had to return to the drawing board.

Trading Away a Core Piece for a New One

In the summer of 2022, Zito conducted arguably the craziest trade of his tenure as Panthers general manager. He shipped off a core forward who was coming off of the first 100-point season in Panthers history, Jonathan Huberdeau, to the Calgary Flames. He, along with defenseman MacKenzie Weeger, was dealt in exchange for a new centerpiece for the team in Matthew Tkachuk, who was also fresh off a 100-point season.

The move may have been an overpay, but it worked out massively for Florida. In nearly two full seasons, Tkachuk has put up 197 regular season points (66 goals, 131 assists). In the postseason, he has been just as strong with 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 44 playoff appearances.

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the other hand, Huberdeau has not been the same player he was in South Florida. In 160 games over two seasons, he has tallied 107 points (27 goals, 80 assists). This isn’t great considering he had 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in his last full season with the Panthers.

Replacing Brunette Under Unique Circumstances

Brunette concluded his first season as a head coach with the best record in the NHL along with being a finalist for the Jack Adams Award. Unfortunately, the sweep from the previous season remained fresh in Zito’s mind. Because of that, he was released from the team.

Related: Panthers New TV Deal Should Be Beneficial to Local Fans

The team would hire current head coach Paul Maurice as his replacement. At the time, it seemed like a head-scratcher of a move considering who they were letting go. In 2021, Maurice resigned from the Winnipeg Jets organization as he contemplated retirement from coaching.

That move looked worse as the season progressed. They finished the first half of the season with a record of 24-22-6. They would go on to finish the regular season with a record of 42-32-8 and clinch a playoff spot thanks to the Pittsburgh Penguins dropping their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 11, 2023. But of course, this is where things began to turn around.

Getting to the Cup Final

The Panthers were completely counted out being the final seed in the playoffs. But they showed they could hang with the big guys. In the 2023 Playoffs, they upset some of the toughest teams in the NHL.

In Round 1, they completed what could be considered the greatest upset in NHL history. After being down three games to one, the Panthers upset the recording-breaking Boston Bruins, defeating them in seven games.

In the second round, they beat a tough opponent in the Toronto Maple Leafs and made it look easy with a 4-1 series win.

In the Eastern Conference Final, they had to take on the Metropolitan Division champions in the Carolina Hurricanes. Not only did they rout them to win their first Eastern Conference title since 1996, but they also swept them.

Unfortunately, that magic ended once they got to the Stanley Cup Final as they lost the series 4-1. But that loss planted the seed for winning it all this past season.

Winning It All for the First Time

Despite all the turmoil and craziness over the past few seasons, the team still went on to win their first-ever Stanley Cup. But they did not make it easy on themselves after nearly dropping the series after leading 3-0.

Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the Stanley Cup following a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The construction of the core, the response given after facing controversy, and the critical decision-making from Zito is a huge part in not only winning the Cup, but creating a winning culture.

And with this championship, it’s only the beginning for Zito and company. The next goal is to raise yet another banner to make the upcoming one not as lonely.