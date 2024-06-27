Panthers Prospects Report: Devine, Lindmark, Steeves, Black, & More

The Florida Panthers have been one of hockey’s hottest franchises over the last few campaigns. The team’s success, including a 2024 Stanley Cup championship, shows that the organization is built to win. Behind the franchise’s current stars are many talented, young prospects making their case in junior, college, and minor leagues for a shot at the big-league roster.

The Panthers have three prospects competing in NCAA Division I hockey and two recent college-produced signees who made their professional debuts in the American Hockey League (AHL) this spring. Here’s a look.

Jack Devine

Right-shot forward Jack Devine had an incredible third season with the National Champion University of Denver Pioneers. On his way to multiple team and individual honors, the Illinois native racked up 56 points (27 goals and 29 assists) in 44 games. These totals dwarfed his season statistics from the last two campaigns. He recorded 31 points in 38 games last season, with 19 in 36 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign. In addition to a championship trophy, his performance was formally recognized when he was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, bestowed annually to the best player in college hockey.

Jack Devine, University of Denver (Jamie Schwaberow/Clarkson Creative via Denver Athletics)

Drafted 221st overall in 2022, Devine earned significant playing time with the U.S. National Team under-17 and under-18 teams before transitioning to the college ranks. The 20-year-old has been recognized in numerous scouting reports for his excellent passing and strong playmaking abilities, two elements of his game that were on full display this season for Denver.

Owen Lindmark

Drafted 137th overall in 2019, Owen Lindmark has played in parts of five seasons for the University of Wisconsin. This season, the right-shot center scored 11 goals and 10 assists in 28 games for the Badgers, and his graduate student season was highlighted by five multi-point games. During his college career, the 6-foot, 192-pounder was part of the 2020-21 Big Ten Regular Season champion team. He was also selected as Wisconsin’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2024.

Lindmark, like fellow Panthers prospect and Illinois native Jack Devine, has international experience with the U.S. National Team under-17 and under-18 squads. He was a member of the Team USA roster that captured the bronze medal at the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship in Sweden. During the tournament, Lindmark recorded one goal in seven games.

Tyler Muszelik

A native of Long Valley, New Jersey, Tyler Muszelik was drafted 189th overall in 2022. The 19-year-old had limited appearances at the University of New Hampshire over the last two seasons, appearing in goal only 21 times. Last season, he recorded a 3.38 goals-against average (GAA) and .874 save percentage (SV%) in eight appearances. His best game was a shutout victory against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Dec. 9, when he turned away 20 shots.

The University of Connecticut (UConn) snatched up the 6-foot-3, 194-pounder out of the transfer portal this spring. He is expected to compete for time in goal with freshman Callum Tung next season in Storrs. Before entering the college ranks, Muszelik spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program’s United States Hockey League (USHL) club. A member of the silver medal-winning Team USA squad, he appeared in goal twice during the 2022 Under-18 Men’s World Championships in Germany. He recorded a respectable 2.50 GAA and .909 SV%.

Ben Steeves

After playing two seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Ben Steeves made his professional debut with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers. With the Panthers’ top-tier minor league affiliate, the left-shot left-winger appeared in eight games, recording a goal, an assist, and a plus-3 rating. Steeve’s first professional point, an assist, came on Apr. 6 with his first professional goal coming in his next appearance on Apr. 13.

In two seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Steeves appeared in 72 games. During the 2022-23 campaign, he had 28 points (21 goals and seven assists) in 35 games. This season, before turning professional, the 22-year-old scored 24 goals and tallied 10 assists in 37 games. He had an impressive nine multi-point games, which included a hat trick performance against Miami University (Ohio) on Jan. 26. Before his college career, the New Hampshire native captured the 2022 USHL Clark Cup championship with the Sioux City Musketeers. His offensive surge that season included 39 goals and 28 assists in 60 games, and he led the league in scoring. Undrafted, he signed with the Panthers on March 25, days after his college career ended.

Cooper Black

Goaltender Cooper Black suited up for Dartmouth College for two campaigns between 2022 and 2024. Last season, he was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team after recording three shutout victories over ECAC opponents Yale University (twice) and Union College. Despite only winning five games during the 2022-23 campaign, he had a respectable 3.07 GAA and .899 SV% in 30 games. This season, the Alpena, Michigan native recorded a 2.58 GAA and a .910 SV% in 30 appearances for the Big Green. The massive goalie, who stands at 6-foot-8, 240 pounds, won 13 games, which included two shutouts. He was named a finalist for the 2024 Ken Dryden ECAC Goaltender of the Year Award.

Signed by the Panthers on Apr. 2 to a two-year, entry-level contract, Black made his professional debut for the Checkers on Apr. 21. He allowed four goals to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on 19 shots in the losing effort. Despite this disappointing start to his pro career, many individuals in Florida’s front office are excited to see what Black can do in goal. On his signing with the organization, Panthers’ GM Bill Zito said, “Cooper is a talented young goaltender whose rare combination of size and athletic ability have allowed him to succeed in the college ranks.” He added, “We are looking forward to his further development within our organization.”

Panthers’ Pool of Prospects is Strong

The overall talent, potential, and variety of the Panthers’ prospects at various levels of development in the ranks of hockey bodes well for the future of the franchise. A highly competitive franchise in recent seasons with playoff pedigree, the Panthers of tomorrow are well prepared to carry on the championship tradition the team continues to build.

The Panthers will look to further strengthen their pool of prospects in this year’s NHL Entry Draft. Florida’s first pick will come in the second round, as they traded their first-round pick (number 32) to the Philadelphia Flyers as part of the 2022 Claude Giroux deal. The 2024 NHL Entry Draft will begin on Jun. 28, 2024, at 7 PM EDT. Rounds two through seven are on Jun. 29 starting at 11:30 AM EDT. This year’s draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas.