Panthers Talk Tax Advantages Plus Oilers and Stars Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Corey Perry shoots down any talk of his retirement, while speculation has begun to surround Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars. How much is the tax advantage contributing to the Florida Panthers’ status as a contending team year after year? GM Bill Zito weighed in. Finally, does a remarkable stat help the Edmonton Oilers as the Stanley Cup Final gets underway?

Corey Perry is Not Retiring from the NHL

Despite chatter last week that Corey Perry’s son might have spilled the beans in an interview, veteran NHLer and Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry says he has no plans to retire from the NHL at the end of the season. His son might have been relaying “mom’s family informal chats”, but Perry wants another deal at the end of the season, presumably with the Oilers.

When asked why he wants to keep playing at the age of 40, Perry noted, “This is why I’m still playing, to have him get an opportunity to feel and touch the Stanley Cup.”

It remains unclear how much of a priority Perry will be for Edmonton in what will be a short and busy offseason. What he wants on a new contract is also unclear. Will he prioritize money and be willing to move his family around for what might be just one more season? Or, is he willing to pay for a team-friendly contract to stay in Edmonton?

What to Make of the Jason Robertson Trade Speculation

With a cloud now hanging over the team, Jeff Marek recently reported that other NHL clubs believe the Dallas Stars might be open to moving 25-year-old winger Jason Robertson. While he’s a top-level scorer and not an overpay, the Stars might be open to moving him to create cap flexibility.

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) tries to get to a loose puck in front of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) (Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

According to Marek, the Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks are two teams to watch closely if Robertson becomes available, despite no indication from the Stars that they are shopping the player. If it is learned that Robertson is available, more teams will show interest.

One of the factors might be the likely jump Robertson will command on his next contract. He has one more season on his deal at $7.75 million, and then he’s an RFA. With only $5 million in cap space this season and a rumored desire to hang on to Mikael Granlund, GM Jim Nill might be wondering if he can afford $9-$10 million or more for Robertson per season.

Zito Calls Tax Advantage Marginal At Best

When asked how much the no state tax advantage plays into acquiring players, Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito said it was marginal, at best. When asked what it was that attracted top talent to the organization, Zito instead cited ownership’s willingness to make sure the Panthers are a top-tier franchise with a desire to provide what’s needed. Whether that be new facilities or the flexibility to put together a roster that can win, they’re all in.

He added the sun doesn’t hurt and that the city has a little something for everyone. He also gave credit to the coaching staff, citing that several players who have joined the team have had career seasons once arriving. That’s a testament to Paul Maurice and his staff.

Wild Stat Heading into the Stanley Cup Final

A remarkable stat worth noting ahead of Game 1 versus the Oilers and Panthers: the 2025 Edmonton Oilers are just the eighth team in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup Final after losing their first two playoff games. Even more impressive, all seven previous teams to do so—the 2018 Capitals, 2014 Kings, 2011 Bruins, 2006 Hurricanes, 2002 Red Wings, 1993 Canadiens, and 1992 Penguins—went on to win the Stanley Cup.

