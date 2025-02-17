Penguins Can Sell Further Before the Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Penguins are taking a break from hockey during the 4 Nations Face-Off. However, with the trade deadline less than a month away, Pittsburgh’s front office has never been busier. They have been pretty busy all season in the trade market and have already sent defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor to the Vancouver Canucks. They also brought back Pierre-Olivier Joseph from the St. Louis Blues, acquired Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators and traded Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals.

Ever since the Jake Guentzel trade last March, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has done nothing but sell and he has done a good job. He has stockpiled 29 draft picks over the next three drafts, and there is no question that he has a definite plan for the future. Will he make any more moves before the deadline?

Who Will the Penguins Move Next?

There has been no shortage of trade rumors surrounding Rickard Rakell, and he could indeed be next up on the trade block. However, he is currently the Penguins’ top goal scorer with 25, and he has been great next to Sidney Crosby this season. Dubas is not in a big hurry to get rid of him, however, he is more than likely listening to offers. Unless he receives an offer he just can’t refuse, Pittsburgh will probably hang on to the 31-year-old forward for the time being.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is another player the Penguins may look to move before the deadline. He was signed to a one-year contract last summer that has an average annual value of $2.75 million. He had a pretty bad start to the season, but now that he has settled in, he’s turned things around in a big way. There is no question that his defense has improved, but it could still use some work.

Grzelcyk’s offensive production has been the story of his season. He has already passed his career-high 26 points that he set with the Boston Bruins in the 2022-23 season. He currently has 28 points in 57 games. With ten of his points coming on the power play, he has been a huge difference-maker on a power play unit that barely had a pulse last season.

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Clearly, the power play needed someone to play quarterback since neither Erik Karlsson nor Kris Letang were stepping up to the plate. Grzelcyk’s ability to distribute the puck and make clean, short passes has been a game-changer for Pittsburgh. As a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) with a cheap contract, he is a perfect bargain option for a team with playoff aspirations.

The Penguins are currently six points out of a wild card spot, and with the way they have been playing lately, it is not impossible for them to rejoin the playoff race. Losing Grzelcyk could be detrimental to any fading playoff hopes since the power play has been so good. However, Dubas has made it pretty clear that preparing for the future is more important than winning right now. If he gets an offer he likes, he will not hesitate to make a deal for the defenseman.

Another possible trade chip for Pittsburgh is Anthony Beauvillier. He has 12 goals and 18 points this season and has proved he can hold his own in the top-six. He would make a perfect depth option for a contending team, and his expiring $1.25 million contract makes him a good bargain. He is an extremely hard worker, and he’s good on the forecheck. The one thing that may cause Dubas to think twice about moving him is his ability to produce in the top-six. The Penguins have been struggling with injuries, and there are some holes to fill on the first two lines.

Penguins Gearing Up For the Offseason

The truth is, Beauvillier and Grzelcyk were more than likely always meant to be traded, it’s just a matter of when. Dubas knows the clock is ticking on Crosby and the rest of the core and going on one more deep playoff run before they retire would be ideal. At this point, whether or not the Penguins make the playoffs is immaterial. They are clearly preparing for what will be a busy offseason.