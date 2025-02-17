Blues’ Matvei Korotky Is the KHL Rookie of the Week

St. Louis Blues prospect Matvei Korotky has finally found his groove in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and was awarded Rookie of the Week on Monday. In particular, the 2024 seventh-round pick potted a double in SKA’s losing effort against Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk on Feb. 15 (4-3), scoring his first KHL goals.

This strong performance came after Korotky played at the 2025 KHL All-Star Game as one of the top players from the Russian Junior League’s (MHL) own All-Star Game. In the video below, you can see Korotky’s two goals as well as other NHL prospects taking the ice, like the Montreal Canadiens’ Ivan Demidov, who didn’t have his best showing in the game. Philadelphia Flyers’ prospect Yegor Zavragin is guarding SKA’s crease, but he also didn’t do too well, allowing four goals to a team that isn’t going to make the playoffs.

The young center is slowly raising his stock in the SKA’s depth chart. It’s not easy for young players to break into senior teams’ rosters, and it’s even harder on stacked teams like SKA. Korotky currently has four points, with two goals and two assists, through 18 regular-season games with SKA. He will surely have more chances to showcase his excellent shooting abilities and offensive skills as the playoffs approach.

Korotky’s contract with SKA runs through the 2026-27 season after a two-year extension signed in the 2024 offseason.