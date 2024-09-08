Penguins Future Begins with Rutger McGroarty

In an offseason full of smaller moves, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas made a big move for a top prospect. On Aug. 22, he traded for Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets, giving up one of his top prospects, Brayden Yager. While the move was a bit of a surprise for many, it signifies that Dubas is looking to not only try and keep his team competitive but also looking toward the future, with McGroarty being the player who helps lead it.

What the Penguins Are Getting in McGroarty

Throughout the offseason, there were many rumors of McGroarty wanting out of Winnipeg, and those rumors of a move finally came to fruition when the Jets and Penguins linked up for a trade. While he has not played any games in the NHL yet, the 14th pick of the 2022 NHL Draft has had high levels of success at every step along the way. Whether it be in AAA hockey with the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies, where he racked up 160 points in only 63 games, his time in World Juniors tournaments (played in two U18 and two U20 tournaments a piece), or with the University of Michigan, he has been one of the best players at each level he has been at.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

With McGroarty, the Penguins are not only getting a player who can be an offensive force when he is on the ice but also a player who can chip in on the defensive side of the game. He has shown no fear of throwing his body around and getting involved in the physical aspect of the game, and he goes to the dirty areas of the ice to help make a play. This mix of playing styles makes him a threat in all three zones of the ice.

His offensive game is where his play shines, though. He has a solid ability to control the play with or without the puck on his stick. He is a relentless worker and causes chaos when he does have the puck on his stick. His strong hockey IQ has helped him become an all-around playmaker offensively while possessing a high-level shot. While there were high hopes for the team’s 2023 first-round pick, Brayden Yager, moving him for a player like McGroarty ended up being too hard to pass up on. He is closer to being impactful in the NHL, has a bit more of an edge to his game, and has higher potential upside.

McGroarty’s Impact This Season

While there is no guarantee he will make the NHL roster out of training camp, McGroarty should be able to make a solid case to do so. Seeing where he slots in would certainly be interesting if he were to make the roster. With the upside he brings to a lineup, it would be hard to see him playing a bottom-six role for the Penguins this season, so he would likely slot in on one of the top two forward lines.

Related: Grading Penguins’ Trade for Rutger McGroarty

The energy and playing style he brings would become a welcomed addition to the Penguins’ aging roster. His offensive game would slot in nicely with Evgeni Malkin or Sidney Crosby. He would greatly benefit from playing on a line with a player of that stature, not only for production purposes but also for learning how to be a true professional player and handling the pressure of being one.

If Dubas and head coach Mike Sullivan determine that McGroarty is not quite ready to impact the NHL lineup as they hope and expect him to, then there is a chance he will start the season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and earn himself some top-line minutes in the American Hockey League (AHL) instead.

Penguins Future Begins with McGroarty

With the Penguins once again having one of the oldest rosters in the NHL, looking to the future is clearly in the back of the mind of Dubas. And in all reality, that future seems to begin with McGroarty. The upside he possesses will be looked upon to help lead the Penguins into the future, and if he can crack the lineup right out of camp or during the season, it will mark the beginning of the organization’s future. With a handful of other prospects in the Penguins’ system being close to making an impact on the big club (Owen Pickering, Vasily Ponomarev), as well as a few youngsters on the roster already (Drew O’Connor, Valtteri Puustinen), the future continues to get closer to being a reality in Pittsburgh.