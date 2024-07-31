Penguins’ Goaltending Decisions Loom Large Ahead of 2024-25 Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins still have a lot to sort out before the start of the regular season including their goalie situation. They re-signed back up goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract in June which was a move that few saw coming. Nedeljkovic played in 38 games last season and had a 2.97 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage (SV%). He ended the year as the team’s starting netminder playing in the last 13 games of the season and getting the nod over first-string goalie Tristan Jarry. Will Pittsburgh go with a Jarry/Nedeljkovic tandem in the fall or are they still looking to make changes in net?

Penguins’ Goaltending Situation

Currently, the Penguins’ goaltending situation is a bit shaky. They signed Jarry to a five-year contract last summer with an average annual value of $5.375 million. Last season, he played in 51 games and had a .903 SV%. He played well through the first half of the season, however he started slowing down considerably towards the end of March. For the month of March, he had a .870 SV% which placed him among the league’s worst goalies.

Slowing down late in the season has become an unfortunate trend for Jarry in the past few years. When general manager Kyle Dubas re-signed him last summer, there was a ton of speculation about whether or not he could remain healthy and consistent for a full season. Unfortunately for Dubas, his starting goalie didn’t do a good job of laying the doubts to rest. With Pittsburgh’s current salary cap situation, it is hard not to wonder if they may still be trying to trade him to free up cap space. At this point, it is hard to imagine that he will be able to take them all the way to the playoffs in 2024-25.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nedeljkovic started last season as the backup to Jarry, but he ended the year as the Penguins’ starting netminder. In the last 13 games of the season, he went 8-1-3 and brought the team within three points of a playoff spot. Although he struggled a bit at the beginning of the season, his standout performance at the end of the year showcased his ability to show up when his team needed him and demonstrated his ability to stay cool under pressure. Even if Jarry does return, it is pretty much a given that Ned will get more starts in goal which will hopefully light a fire under the starter.

Joel Blomqvist is a talented, young prospect who could make things even more interesting. Last season, he played in 45 regular season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and had a 2.16 GAA and a .921 SV%.

The young goaltender has excelled at the American Hockey League (AHL) level and could be a viable option for the Penguins in 2024-25. A Nedeljkovic/Blomqvist tandem could be the answer Pittsburgh has been searching for. Nedeljkovic brings experience to the table, and Blomqvist is young and energetic. Pairing these two together would also free up some cap space if Dubas does decide to trade Jarry.

Will Dubas Make a Change?

The Jarry contract is probably Dubas’ most controversial decision to date. Signing him to such a long-term deal with his injury history and inability to stay consistent was a risky move that so far has not worked out. Can he be counted on to take them all the way to the playoffs in 2024-25? A good starting goalie is a must in today’s NHL and without one Pittsburgh will not get very far. With a little over two months left until the start of the regular season, the Penguins still have a lot of work to do.