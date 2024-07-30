Flyers Mailbag: Michkov at Center, Tuomaala, & More

In this edition of our Philadelphia Flyers mailbag where we answer your questions, we discuss the possibility of prospect Matvei Michkov moving from the wing to center in 2024-25, the odds that Samu Tuomaala plays for the Flyers, and three bold predictions for the season. Without further ado, let’s take a look.

The Flyers Have a Multitude of Wingers & a Dearth of Centers. What’s the Chance That Michkov Plays in the Middle? — @CBMarshall901

For those of you who are unaware, Michkov experimented at center in his 2023-24 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) preseason versus the wing where he exclusively plays. A player who doesn’t exactly put himself out there defensively and has basically only played on the wing as long as he’s been in the public eye doesn’t exactly scream “first-line NHL center”, but it’s not something I’d be shocked to see the Flyers try.

Related: More Philadelphia Flyers Season Preview Articles

While John Tortorella isn’t the type of coach to allow for experimentation, there’s really no reason why Michkov couldn’t be a center if that were the only option the Flyers had. Of all the attributes listed here of what defines a center, he checks every box except for being a good faceoff winner. He is someone who you want to have the puck as much as possible, so having him down the middle could make sense. Michkov is stronger on the puck than his 5-foot-10, 172-pound frame would indicate, he is good with breakouts, solid with board play, and can help out with retrievals.

There are some things to work on for Michkov, as transitioning to being a center would be no easy task. But with his brain and ability to adapt, it could be done at some point. To actually answer the original question, what’s the chance that he switches? I think it’s all but a guarantee.

At some point, I have confidence that the Flyers will try Michkov out down the middle. Whether it be for a few games or an entire season, I think they have a duty to see what they’re working with. Some time might be needed for this exercise to actually take place, but the rationale is there: the Flyers have way too many wingers and zero projected first-line centermen. If you connect the dots, this outcome just seems inevitable at some point. But how long will it last?

Simply, Michkov will only play at center as long as it makes sense. If he’s more productive on the wing, that’s exactly where he’ll play. The Flyers have some time to figure out how to build around their 19-year-old prospect, so I don’t expect them to cheat their way around building this thing the right way. Circumstances change—perhaps they do end up landing a true number-one center. There’s a non-zero chance that the answer to that dilemma is Michkov himself.

Is There Even a Slight Chance We Finally See Samu Tuomaala in the NHL This Coming Season? — @blkstitchhockey

Based on the strength that the Flyers have at wing that we just talked about, I find it hard to see a spot where Tuomaala fits into their 2024-25 lineup without injuries playing a big role. But first, let’s talk about his game for a second and what he could actually bring to the NHL club.

Samu Tuomaala of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tuomaala spent his entire 2023-24 campaign in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season and played exceptionally—the 21-year-old was an All-Star. To me, he provides some things that the Flyers lack but also complements the way that they play pretty well. From the somewhat limited action that I saw of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season (as well as a few highlights), I noticed his brilliant shot. He’s very accurate with the puck in space and projects to be an above-average shooter in the NHL. Also, as anyone who has watched even a second of him play knows, he’s got wheels to add to that scoring touch. On the rush and in transition, I think there’s some upside here that the Orange and Black should be licking their chops at.

There’s some development that needs to be had with Tuomaala, but I ultimately believe he will be a good NHLer someday. However, he seems to be stuck—there’s no room for him in the Flyers’ lineup. Even if injuries were to occur, I think they’d first try Olle Lycksell to play on the wing instead of Tuomaala. It’s another full AHL year for the latter most likely—he’ll have to earn the right to play with the big club even in 2025-26, which will have basically the entire 2024-25 team still under contract.

What Are Your Three Bold Predictions for 2024-25? — @afern_alex

Ersson Makes the All-Star Team

I’ll keep the explanations for these bold predictions somewhat short. Here, I’m betting on goaltender Sam Ersson’s ability to shine. It’s time for the 24-year-old to prove that he deserves that Flyers’ net.

Related: 3 Flyers Bounce Back Candidates for 2024-25

From the start of November to around the middle of January in his rookie campaign last season, Ersson was one of the best goaltenders in the NHL by the numbers. The problem for him was the extremes—he was either starting every game or none of them. The former ultimately derailed his season, putting him at a .890 save percentage (SV%) because he was playing non-stop. Now that he has a backup with Ivan Fedotov, I wouldn’t be too surprised to see him represent the Orange and Black at All-Star Weekend.

From Nov. 2 through Jan. 18, Ersson had a .931 SV%—this was essentially the entire season before the All-Star Break. If he can be more consistent to start the season, a new accolade on his resume doesn’t sound so far-fetched. For reference, eight goaltenders were All-Stars in 2023-24.

Luchanko Surpasses His 13th Overall Selection

This might not exactly sound the boldest on the surface, but Jett Luchanko emerging as a prospect with a legitimate top-six projection would be an incredible revelation for the Orange and Black. Everybody who spends time studying prospects seems to think the Flyers had a bad 2024 NHL Draft and that taking Luchanko when Zeev Buium was previously on the board was an unforgivable gaffe. That first part is probably true, but I somewhat disagree with the second part.

Jett Luchanko of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While I do think the Flyers were far too overzealous in their approach to the class and left a lot of value on the board, Luchanko, in my eyes, is far from an egregious selection. The 17-year-old has the athleticism to really take off in 2024-25—I believe he does just that.

After scoring 74 points in 68 games on a rather underwhelming Guelph Storm club in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the youngster seems poised for a breakout campaign. I think he could score anywhere from 100 to 110 points in 2024-25 if he plays to his potential, which would almost certainly put him ahead of his 13th overall grade in a re-draft. I’d expect between 85 and 90 points more realistically, but his offensive talent invites the idea that he can easily surpass these totals. If he can, it might be time for major prospect gurus to start respecting Luchanko.

Flyers Only Pick Once in the 2025 First Round

The Flyers are set to have three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, but I think that’s a bit deceiving. It’s a little early to say this definitively, but I believe that this class is strong from the first pick through the late teens—Philadelphia will likely, at best, pick here once. The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers, whose picks they own, are going to make the postseason. Not only that, but they will likely finish toward the top of the NHL standings and possibly go on deep playoff runs to move the picks further back.

While the Flyers have maintained the fact that the 2025 draft is a very good one, the late first round of any class is essentially the same. They passed on Cole Hutson, Igor Chernyshov, and Nikita Artamonov with the 32nd pick last draft to trade for a 2025 pick—three prospects who I personally project as mid-first-round talents for any draft, including the so-called “stacked” 2025 class. If Philadelphia passed on that kind of talent, it likely means one thing: they never cared about the prospects to begin with.

Following the Travis Konecny extension, all of my suspicions about the Flyers were proven correct. The rebuild is over, and that means trying to add roster players. I think both the Colorado and Edmonton picks will be used as trade bait, perhaps in either a hockey trade or a straight-up deal. I don’t think general manager (GM) Danny Briere is keen on adding aging veterans quite yet, but I do think he’ll look to add some young roster players. Instead of waiting three or more years to see one of those draft picks debut in the NHL, I believe he looks to spice things up right away. He’s still looking toward the future, but he’s not rebuilding.

As always, your questions are appreciated! Thank you for your support.