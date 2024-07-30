NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Jets, Panthers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one insider close to the Edmonton Oilers says Leon Draisaitl’s agent has confirmed that the forward is looking to sign a long-term deal. Meanwhile, before signing with the Carolina Hurricanes, there were trade offers on the table for Martin Necas from both the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets. Is Aaron Ekblad a possible trade option out of Florida? Finally, how good a deal did the Montreal Canadiens get on the Arber Xhekaj extension?

Leon Draisaitl Wants an 8-Year Deal

Monday afternoon, Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now and the Edmonton Oilers radio broadcast teams said he talked with Mike Liut from Octagon, the agency representing Leon Draisaitl. He indicated that in those conversations, Liut, Andy Scott, and Draisaitl are looking to finalize an eight-year deal. The belief is that the contract will fall between $13 and $13.5 million per season.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At a minimum, it could be a seven-year extension, but both sides will likely go eight to cap the annual cap hit down. Stauffer drew parallels with the contracts of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, who interestingly both signed their eight-year, $10.5 million deals with then-GM Stan Bowman in Chicago.

Bowman said in his introductory media scrum, “Starting with Leon, I mean, Leon’s a star player and he’s top priority for me. I mean, I want to, I want Leon to be an Oiler for life.” If he’s looking at an eight-year deal, this will nearly take Draisaitl to the end of his NHL career.

Sabres and Jets Made Significant Trade Pitches for Martin Necas

Martin Necas is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes, after signing a two-year extension worth $13 million. Before the new deal, it has emerged that the Hurricanes were close to trading Necas twice this offseason. According to Frank Seravalli, reporting on The Daily Faceoff Podcast, the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres both made serious attempts to acquire the 25-year-old forward.

The Jets reportedly offered a package including promising prospects Rutger McGroarty, Cole Perfetti, and a draft pick. McGroarty, currently playing in the NCAA, has been looking for a move elsewhere, while Perfetti, a 22-year-old with 140 NHL games and 38 points this season, has faced inconsistent playing time in Winnipeg. Despite the enticing offer, the trade fell through, potentially due to Necas’s reluctance to sign an extension with the Jets.

Similarly, the Sabres had a trade agreement with Carolina that also collapsed. Seravalli noted that Necas’s refusal to sign with Buffalo ultimately killed the deal. With his new contract, Necas will become a UFA in two years, giving him the chance to explore free agency. He could be in line for a massive raise if he plays well in Carolina.

Is Aaron Ekblad on the Hot Seat in Florida?

Entering the final season of his contract with a $7.5 million AAV, defenseman Aaron Ekblad could be on the move if GM Bill Zito decides to be proactive before the trade deadline. Adam Proteau of The Hockey News argues that despite being hampered by injuries since 2018-19, the 28-year-old right-shot defenseman still holds considerable trade value. Zito, known for making bold moves, might consider trading Ekblad.

This isn’t the first time Ekblad has been mentioned in trade rumors since early June. However, now that the Panthers are without Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Panthers trade Ekblad without knowing they have another defenseman or two coming in. Not to mention, even though Ekblad’s full no-movement clause converted to a 12-team no-trade list on July 1, he’s still going to be tough to trade considering his salary.

Canadiens Sign Arber Xhekaj to 2-Year Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenseman Arber Xhekaj to a two-year, $2.6 million contract extension, averaging $1.3 million annually. This deal is highly favorable for the Canadiens. Xhekaj, known for his physical play and sneaky puck skills, excels in making transition plays at high rates. Despite taking minor penalties frequently, his overall contributions make him a valuable depth defenseman. There was a time when Xhekaj was considering an up-and-coming star defenseman. His career got slightly derailed, but he’s back on the upswing.

Last season, Xhekaj played 44 games, effectively filling a role on the third pairing. His performance and potential growth make the $1.3 million AAV a bargain for the Canadiens, ensuring they retain a promising player at a reasonable cost.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet (h/t ProHockeyRumors), Xhekaj attracted trade interest throughout last season, with the Flyers specifically mentioned as a suitor. However, no deal materialized, and Montreal elected to invest a couple more seasons in the blueliner.

