Pickard Stands Tall as Oilers Down Jets 3-1

The Edmonton Oilers leaned heavily on their goaltender Monday night, and Calvin Pickard delivered. Facing a relentless Winnipeg Jets attack, Pickard turned aside 41 shots as the Oilers earned a 3–1 win at Canada Life Centre, handing the Jets their sixth straight loss and snapping a game that tilted heavily in Winnipeg’s favor territorially.

Despite being outshot 42–21, Edmonton capitalized on its chances, won key faceoffs, and leaned into a bend-but-don’t-break style that ultimately frustrated the home side.

Game Recap

The opening 20 minutes belonged almost entirely to the Jets on the shot clock, but Pickard made sure the scoreboard stayed clean. Winnipeg generated sustained pressure early, firing 15 shots in the period, including multiple looks from the slot and several second-chance opportunities around the crease.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard makes a shoulder pad save on a shot by Winnipeg Jets center Gabriel Vilardi (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

Edmonton, meanwhile, struggled to establish much offensive rhythm. The Oilers were limited to just nine shots and spent long stretches defending. Still, they remained composed structurally, blocking shooting lanes and allowing Pickard clear sightlines.

The most notable moment of the period came at 11:18 when emotions boiled over. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Neal Pionk dropped the gloves after a roughing exchange, with both players assessed five-minute fighting majors. The scrap injected some energy into the game, but the period ended scoreless, with Edmonton likely feeling fortunate to escape even.

The middle frame flipped the script in terms of results, if not possession. Edmonton struck first at 8:00 when Max Jones opened the scoring with an unassisted goal, capitalizing on a broken play to beat Connor Hellebuyck and give the Oilers a 1–0 lead against the run of play.

Winnipeg pushed back immediately, but once again, Pickard stood firm. The Jets outshot Edmonton 11–4 in the period, yet couldn’t solve the Oilers netminder. That inability proved costly at 12:49 when Edmonton’s power play cashed in. Jack Roslovic buried a wrist shot to make it 2–0, with Adam Henrique and Matthew Savoie picking up the assists.

The goal was a turning point. Edmonton finished the night 1-for-1 on the power play, while Winnipeg went 0-for-3, a decisive edge in a tight-checking contest.

Down two, the Jets came out desperate in the third and finally broke through. Adam Lowry cut the deficit to 2–1 at 5:46, finishing a backhand after sustained pressure and giving the crowd hope of a comeback.

From there, the period tilted entirely toward Edmonton’s end. Winnipeg fired 16 shots in the final 20 minutes, throwing everything at Pickard. The Oilers collapsed defensively, blocked shots, and relied on their goaltender to handle rebounds and scramble situations.

With Winnipeg pressing late and the net empty, Zach Hyman sealed the game at 18:37 with an empty-net goal, assisted by Connor McDavid. The assist extended McDavid’s point streak to 13 games and provided a fitting exclamation point on a night defined by efficiency and goaltending.

Final Thoughts

This was not a textbook Oilers win, but it was an effective one. Edmonton won the faceoff battle, executed on special teams, and got elite goaltending when it mattered most. Pickard’s 41-save performance was the clear story, especially considering the volume and quality of chances Winnipeg generated.

For the Jets, the frustration continues. Six straight losses, strong shot totals, and little to show for it underline a team searching for confidence and finishing ability. For Edmonton, it was a reminder that even on nights where possession tilts heavily against them, they can still find ways to bank points — especially when their goaltender is locked in.