3 Positive Takeaways for the Canadiens Despite Being Down 3-1

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a tough spot, trailing 3-1 in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals. To make matters worse, they lost their starting goaltender Samuel Montembeault to injury during Game 3, further complicating their uphill battle. However, even in the face of adversity, there are bright spots emerging for the Habs, signs of a promising future starting to take shape. From the rise of their young core to valuable playoff experience being gained, Montreal is laying down important building blocks even amid playoff disappointment.

The Young Guns Are Leading the Way

If there’s one thing the Canadiens can be excited about, it’s how their young stars are taking charge on the biggest stage. In Game 4, Montreal scored both of their goals on the power play, and the unit responsible for that success was anchored entirely by the team’s youth movement. Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson, and Ivan Demidov are all key parts of the Canadiens’ top power-play unit, combining for an average age of just 22 years old.

Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his goal with teammates Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovský and Ivan Demidov in the second period against the Washington Capitals of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Watching these young players not only hold their own but thrive in the postseason is exactly what Canadiens fans have been hoping to see. Power-play production in the playoffs is a huge confidence builder, and the fact that it’s coming from players who should be at the heart of the team’s core for years to come is even more encouraging. It’s not just the flashes of skill, either, it’s the consistency. Hutson, making his playoff debut this year, leads the team in scoring with five points through four games. Caufield, the dynamic winger often considered a key to Montreal’s future, is right behind him with four points.

The Habs are watching their next generation of leaders learn, adjust, and deliver under playoff pressure. That experience, facing top defenders, battling through adversity, and finding success, is priceless. Whether this series ends in five, six, or seven games, the Canadiens’ youth gaining this type of exposure will only accelerate the team’s progression toward contention.

Jakub Dobeš Gets Crucial Playoff Experience

Losing Montembeault was a major blow for Montreal. The Canadiens’ goaltender had been stellar through the first three games, giving the Canadiens a fighting chance every night. His strong playoff performance, including several momentum-shifting saves, was a positive story in itself. However, his absence has opened the door for another important development: the opportunity for Jakub Dobeš to step onto the playoff stage.

Related: Canadiens Take Injury-Filled Game 3 From Capitals

Dobeš, who had already made significant strides during the regular season, was thrust into a high-pressure situation for his first NHL playoff start. He responded admirably, stopping 21 shots in Game 4 and keeping the Canadiens within striking distance for much of the night. While the result didn’t go Montreal’s way, Dobeš showed poise, athleticism, and mental toughness, all important traits for a young goaltender learning on the fly.

The importance of this cannot be overstated. Goaltenders often take longer to develop, and nothing accelerates that process like real playoff experience. For Dobeš, getting a taste of the intensity, speed, and physicality of the postseason is a huge step in his growth. Whether he becomes a future starter or a reliable backup option, this exposure will pay dividends down the road.

The Relentless Identity Is Taking Shape

While the scoreboard hasn’t always been kind to the Canadiens in this series, their effort level and mindset have been impossible to criticize. Down 3-1 in the series, facing deficits in multiple games, Montreal has never backed down. They have fought to the final whistle each night, showing the type of resilience and character that speaks volumes about the culture Martin St. Louis is building behind the bench.

Relentlessness has become a defining trait for this young group. They approach every period with urgency, every shift with determination, even when facing long odds. The Canadiens aren’t folding under playoff pressure, they are learning how to embrace it. They are laying the foundation of what could eventually become a team that not only makes the playoffs but learns how to win once they get there.

This persistent effort also builds something intangible but incredibly important: belief. Belief in each other, belief in the system, and belief that no matter the score or situation, they can find a way to compete. These are not just lessons for now, they are habits that, if nurtured, will carry into future seasons as this young core matures.

In short, Montreal is starting to show flashes of what could soon be a dangerous, tenacious playoff team. They’re not there yet, and the pain of falling short will undoubtedly sting, but within that pain is the foundation of something much greater.