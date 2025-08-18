Predicting Devils’ Award Winners for 2025-26

Despite numerous New Jersey Devils receiving nominations and votes for the 2025 NHL Awards, no players went on to become finalists. Jack Hughes was their nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for the second year in a row. Jesper Bratt received a nomination for the Bill Masterton Award, while Nico Hischier received votes for both the Selke Trophy and Hart Trophy.

Since the Devils are expected to make waves in the Metropolitan Division this season, it’s safe to say the team will be on everyone’s radar. With that being said, here are five predictions about which players could take home an award next June.

Jacob Markstrom: Vezina Trophy

Before his MCL sprain, there’s no denying that Jacob Markstrom was playing at a Vezina Trophy level. Prior to his injury in late January, he posted a 21-9-5 record, with a 2.20 goals-against average (GAA). He helped turn the Devils around last season, playing an impressive amount of games with a level of consistency that would have easily made him a Vezina candidate. In fact, at the halfway point of last season, Markstrom was considered a favorite for the award, behind Connor Hellebuyck and Filip Gustavsson.

Markstrom had an impressive playoff performance, despite going 1-4-0. He ranked in the 99th percentile with a .911 high-danger save percentage (SV%). During the regular season, he earned four shutouts, the most he’s had since the 2021-22 season. Funny enough, that was also the same season that he finished second in voting for the Vezina, the only nomination of his career so far. While he will have tough competition amongst top-tier goaltenders, Markstrom could very easily become a dark horse Vezina candidate this season.

Luke Hughes: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded to the player who exemplifies leadership both on and off the ice, along with making humanitarian contributions within the community. Entering his third full NHL season, Luke Hughes has already shown immense potential as a young defenseman and can become the face of the Devils’ blue line, should he sign a long-term contract.

For the last two seasons, he has crossed the 40-point threshold, becoming the first defenseman since Brian Rafalski to record back-to-back 30-plus assist campaigns. During his sophomore season in particular, Hughes took on additional responsibility. With Dougie Hamilton out of the lineup, he stepped up alongside veteran defense partner Brett Pesce, becoming a crucial part of their special teams unit.

In addition to his on-ice talents, he is also a difference-maker outside of the rink. In April 2024, he became the first official ambassador for Hockey in NJ, alongside his older brother. HNJ provides underprivileged youth with the opportunity to learn hockey cost-free. In their free time, the Hughes brothers frequently visit the rink, sharing their passion for the game by skating and mentoring the children who participate in the program. His dedication to the sport, combined with his philanthropic efforts, will make him an ideal candidate for the King Clancy Trophy. Ironically, he is the only Hughes brother who has not yet received a nomination for the award.

Sheldon Keefe: Jack Adams Award

Heading into last season, all eyes were on new head coach Sheldon Keefe, as he sought to turn around a team that finished fourth-to-last in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. General manager Tom Fitzgerald said that when they brought Keefe on board, the expectation was that the Devils would consistently make the playoffs. And while one season may not set a standard in the grand scheme of things, it shows that the team is committed to improvement.

Perhaps the best example of Keefe making a positive impact is with two of the Devils’ star forwards: Hughes and Bratt. Regarding Hughes, Keefe fostered a sense of defensive responsibility, which led to him becoming a crucial part of their penalty kill. Not only did he log a career-high of 51:25 of penalty kill ice time, but Devils’ goaltenders boasted a .964 SV% with him on the ice. Likewise, Bratt’s offensive capabilities improved during 5-on-4 scenarios, with a 97.7 on-ice goals percentage. However, he also adopted a physicality-based mindset under Keefe, with a 45.5% increase in total hits.

Overall, Keefe had an impressive first stretch with the Devils, and he can take the team even farther this season. Under his direction, it should not be a question of if the team makes the postseason, but whether or not they can make a deeper run year after year.

Jack Hughes: Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

No one on the Devils’ roster better exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey than Jack Hughes. Considering that he’s had to recover from two consecutive season-ending shoulder surgeries, there’s a good chance that he could rise above to become the Devils’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy this year.

Hughes is on track to have a career season, so long as he can avoid another significant injury. Throughout his six seasons in the NHL, he has never had a full 82-game campaign. Nonetheless, he is incredibly devoted to New Jersey’s franchise, and his commitment to the game is admirable. For example, immediately after deciding to undergo shoulder surgery earlier this year, he shared a heartfelt message to fans, describing his journey of self-reflection. “The more adversity I face, the more I will believe in myself, the deeper I will dig into who I am, in the pursuit of being the best version of myself,” said Hughes. Headed into the upcoming season, all eyes will be on him as he seeks to bounce back with an unprecedented season.

Nico Hischier: Hart Memorial Trophy

By now, everyone is familiar with the ‘Hischier for Selke’ agenda, with many Devils fans believing he deserved to be a finalist following a career season in 2024-25. However, there is a case to be made that Hischier is the most valuable player on the team, worthy of the Hart Trophy.

His two-way play is criminally underrated, along with his skills in the faceoff circle and on the power play. Last season, he set a career high with 35 goals and even led the club in power-play goals as well. He also tied for the sixth most high-danger goals in the league, recording 23 last season. Most importantly, he was a large factor in the Devils securing a postseason slot, despite missing their star forward.

But there are plenty of other qualities that make him a well-rounded player, including drawing penalties, blocking shots, and generating prime scoring opportunities. And Hischier is slowly but surely gaining recognition for his hard work. Last year, he cracked the NHL Network’s list of top centers, coming in at number 20. With two career hat tricks under his belt, there’s no doubt that his game is set to take another step in 2025-26, possibly even enough to earn him a coveted MVP title. The Devils’ roster certainly packs a punch, but all there is left to do now is wait and see how their season will unfold.