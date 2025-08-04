Predicting the Rangers’ Place in the Metro Division in 2025-26

Heading into last season, the Rangers were expected to finish top three in the Metropolitan Division. But a bevy of problems ultimately led to them becoming one of the most disappointing teams of 2024-25 and failing to make the playoffs. However, expectations remain high for this season, although they are tempered.

The excitement of a new coach and a fresh start with a highly skilled team is mitigated by all that went wrong last season. However, to predict how the Rangers stack up against the Metro Division this season, I will compare all eight teams in the Metro and determine where the Rangers slot in.

The Two Favorites – Hurricanes and Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes have the strongest roster in the division heading into 2025-26. They have finished with 116, 113, 111, and 99 points, respectively, in each of the last four seasons and look stronger on paper heading into this season. They acquired Nikolaj Ehlers and K’Andre Miller during the summer, adding even more depth to what is one of the deepest, fastest, and most consistent regular-season teams in the NHL. They seem to be a lock for roughly 100-110 points this season and a top-3 spot in the Metro.

Even after two inconsistent seasons, the New Jersey Devils are still one of the best young teams in the league. Injuries to Jack Hughes and Jacob Markstrom derailed the end of their campaign in 2024-25, but their combination of team speed, puck possession, and promising young talent makes it hard to predict them to finish anywhere below the 91 points they had last season. They should be in the 90-100 range, with the potential to go even higher depending on how their young players develop.

The Battle in the Middle – Capitals, Blue Jackets, and Rangers

The Washington Capitals, in their second season under head coach Spencer Carbery, shocked the hockey world with a 51-win, 111-point regular season to finish first in the Metropolitan Division in 2024-25. Everything went right for them last season: they had several players post career years, their goaltending was elite, and they capitalized on the excitement surrounding Alex Ovechkin’s goal chase. They are one of the most difficult teams to predict for next season. But a slight regression seems inevitable given that they overperformed most of their underlying metrics and had a lot of momentum in their favor last season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets put up 89 points last season to finish fourth in the Metro, barely missing a playoff spot. They have a myriad of exciting young talents who are on the upswing, including Kiril Marchenko, Kent Johnson, and Adam Fantilli. That talent, combined with the acquisitions of Miles Wood and Charlie Coyle, makes the Blue Jackets a dangerous offensive team going into the season, though they may still be a few years away from being true competitors.

Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The New York Rangers slot into this middle group. It is hard to imagine that this season will go as poorly as last in terms of player regression, drama and lackluster defensive effort. They still have the core of their 114-point team from 2023-24, and with new coach Mike Sullivan, they should be rejuvenated heading into 2025-26. At the same time, they did not get significantly better this offseason after losing Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller and adding Scott Morrow and Vladislav Gavrikov.

Concerns about effort, defensive support around Igor Shesterkin, and an aging core remain a concern, but the Rangers still have the basis of an elite offensive team and will now have the luxury of a full season from J.T. Miller. More than anything, a fresh start and a season with less drama should do wonders for a team that is still built to win regular-season games.

The Bottom Three – Penguins, Islanders, and Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, and Philadelphia Flyers will all be outside the playoff bubble this season. The Islanders lost Noah Dobson and Brock Nelson, the Penguins have an aging core and little support around them, and the Flyers are still in the early stages of a rebuild.

Where the Rangers Land in 2025-26

It will be another tight battle in the Metro Division. The Hurricanes and Devils stack up as favorites, with the Rangers expected to land around the same level as the Capitals and Blue Jackets. My final prediction is that the Rangers earn the third seed in the division, amassing somewhere between 90 and 95 points.

The Blue Jackets are closer to being a serious contender than many realize, and they showed some real signs of putting everything together in 2024-25. However, I don’t see them being quite as polished or experienced as the Rangers, and they have some considerable defensive weaknesses that were not addressed this offseason. The Capitals, meanwhile, seem poised for a big drop in points after so many things went right for them last season, and I don’t trust their group to produce at the same level they did in 2024-25. With that said, finishing top three in the division is not a guarantee for the Rangers, with plenty of other teams ready to pounce should the Rangers falter again.