Predicting Team Slovakia’s 2025 World Junior Championship Roster

It has been three years that the Slovaks won’t get past the quarterfinal stage, with two straight appearances there, and no playoff qualification back in 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. Slovakia’s last medal dates back to 2015, when goalie Denis Godla stole the show, being awarded MVP honors, and Martin Reway was the team’s top scorer.

Almost ten years later, only Erik Cernak turned into a full-time NHL player from that roster. But this season’s roster also features excellent talent, like St. Louis Blues first-round prospect Dalibor Dvorsky. Let’s see who has a chance to make the team for the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC) in Ottawa, Ontario.

Team Slovakia’s Forwards

Left Wing Center Right Wing Tomas Pobezal

HK Nitra *Dalibor Dvorsky

Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) *Juraj Pekarcik

Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) Daniel Jencko

UMass (NCAA) Jan Chovan

Tappara U20 (Fin) Miroslav Satan

Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) Tobias Pitka

Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL) Andreas Straka

Quebec Remparts (QMJHL) Adam Cedzo

HC Frydek-Mistek (Czechia 2) *Roman Kukumberg

HC Slovan Bratislava *Frantisek Dej

HK Dukla Trencin *Peter Cisar

Fargo Force (USHL) Matus Vojtek

HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas Stanislav Gron

HKM Zvolen Lukas Klecka

Sodertalje SK J20 (Swe) *Indicates returning skater

The Slovaks will likely enter the tournament with five returning forwards. Dalibor Dvorsky and Juraj Pekarcik are thought to be two of the main forces for this team. The former is having a strong rookie season with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), while Pekarcik has 29 points through 25 games in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Moncton Wildcats. Both dynamic forwards are Blues draftees.

Another intriguing name in the offensive zone will be Miroslav Satan, son of the former NHL great, who is now playing for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL) after being taken by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. It will be interesting to see how Tobias Pitka will fare against a more serious competition. The forward had nice progress this season with the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and may aim for a middle-six role.

Slovakia’s offensive roster may not be the strongest in the tournament, but the talent is there, especially with the addition of Dvorsky.

Team Slovakia’s Defense

Left Defense Right Defense *Maxim Strbak

Michigan State (NCAA) Richard Baran

Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) *Luka Radivojevic

Muskegon Lumberjack (USHL) *Milan Pisoja

HK Dukla Michalovce Samuel Kupec

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) Peter Valent

Quebec Remparts (QMJHL) Samuel Barcik

HK Spisska Nova Ves *Indicates returning skater

Team Slovakia’s defense seems to be of good quality judging by the roster, with the Buffalo Sabres’ Maxim Strbak leading the pack. The son of former NHL and Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) defenseman Martin, who will be working with the national team at the upcoming WJC, is enjoying a good sophomore season with Michigan State University and will most likely have first-unit duties in all situations.

Two other interesting defensemen are representing the USHL – Richard Baran and Luka Radivojevic. The latter is also coming from a hockey family and is very likely to hear his name called in the first or second round at the 2025 NHL selections. Another two defensemen likely to make the final roster are QMJHL blueliners Samuel Kupec and Peter Valent, who is a teammate of forward Andreas Straka.

There are several other eligible defensemen in the North American junior leagues, and the tournament’s preparation will determine who will get his chance in Ottawa.

Team Slovakia’s Goalies

*Samuel Urban

Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) Alan Lendak

Fargo Force (USHL) Lukas Fursten

South Shore Kings (NCDC) *Indicates returning goalie

Goalies seem to be the right spot on this year’s team, with returnee Samuel Urban the most likely pick for the starting duties. However, Denis Godla wasn’t thought to be a top prospect back in 2015, demonstrating that in a short tournament anything can happen.

The USHL will again be well-represented, with Alan Lendak having a good shot at the backup spot and a couple of games, while the options for the third-string goalies are ample. If the coaching staff will seek experience, Lukas Fursten, who is in his second year in North America, is the most logical choice.

Dreaming a Medal

The Slovaks don’t seem to have a medal-worthy roster this year, so it will be hard for them to get home with one. However, historically, Slovakia has demonstrated that they can surprise other teams, and maybe they will shock some of the bigger ones once again. However, the most likely outcome for them is a quarterfinal appearance.

