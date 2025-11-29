Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Avalanche – 11/29/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (13-7-3) at AVALANCHE (17-1-6)
3 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Florian Xhekaj — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Brendan Gallagher — Joe Veleno — Alexandre Texier
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Joshua Roy, Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Friday; the Canadiens won 4-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights and the Avalanche lost 3-2 in a shootout at the Minnesota Wild. … Dobes could start after Montembeault made 30 saves Friday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gabriel Landeskog
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Ivan Ivan — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Status report
Blackwood could start after Wedgewood made 35 saves Friday.
