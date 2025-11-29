Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Avalanche – 11/29/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (13-7-3) at AVALANCHE (17-1-6)

3 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Florian Xhekaj — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Brendan Gallagher — Joe Veleno — Alexandre Texier

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Friday; the Canadiens won 4-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights and the Avalanche lost 3-2 in a shootout at the Minnesota Wild. … Dobes could start after Montembeault made 30 saves Friday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gabriel Landeskog

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

Blackwood could start after Wedgewood made 35 saves Friday.

