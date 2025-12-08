Projected Lineups for Kings vs Mammoth – 12/8/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (13-8-7) at MAMMOTH (14-13-3)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 6-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. 

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Daniil But — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi
Ian Cole — Maverik Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

Cooley, a forward, is out indefinitely and will be replaced by Hayton. … Tanev will replace Yamamoto at forward.

