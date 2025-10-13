Projected Lineups for Predators vs Senators – 10/13/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (1-0-1) at SENATORS (1-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Brady Martin — Ryan O’Reilly
Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost
Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stasteny — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Joakim Kemell
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
The Predators did not practice on Sunday
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Olle Lycksell
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Drake Batherson (upper body)
Status report
Kleven has recovered from an ankle injury and will make his season debut. … Spence and Lycksell each could make his Senators debut; they were healthy scratches for the Senators’ first two games. … Batherson, a forward, will miss his third straight game but is “aiming” to make his season debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.
