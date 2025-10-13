Projected Lineups for Predators vs Senators – 10/13/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (1-0-1) at SENATORS (1-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Brady Martin — Ryan O’Reilly

Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost

Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stasteny — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Joakim Kemell

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

The Predators did not practice on Sunday

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Olle Lycksell

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Drake Batherson (upper body)

Status report

Kleven has recovered from an ankle injury and will make his season debut. … Spence and Lycksell each could make his Senators debut; they were healthy scratches for the Senators’ first two games. … Batherson, a forward, will miss his third straight game but is “aiming” to make his season debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

