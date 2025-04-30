Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Jets – 4/30/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets in their Game 5 first round matchup at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (WC2) at JETS (C1)
Western Conference First Round, Game 5
9:30 p.m., ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, FDSNMW
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body), Tyler Tucker (lower body)
Status report:
Suter is expected to play after being scratched the past two games. … Tucker is day to day after the defenseman was injured during Game 4.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Status report
With Vilardi’s return, Iafallo goes to the second line, Niederreiter the third and Barron moves to center on the fourth line. … Ehlers, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey Wednesday.
