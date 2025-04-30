Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Jets – 4/30/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets in their Game 5 first round matchup at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (WC2) at JETS (C1)

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

9:30 p.m., ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, FDSNMW

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body), Tyler Tucker (lower body)

Status report:

Suter is expected to play after being scratched the past two games. … Tucker is day to day after the defenseman was injured during Game 4.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report

With Vilardi’s return, Iafallo goes to the second line, Niederreiter the third and Barron moves to center on the fourth line. … Ehlers, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey Wednesday.

