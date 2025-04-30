Penguins Will Have a Strong Top Six in 2025-26

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a disappointing season and missed the playoffs for the third year in a row. The team has a lot to fix this summer, and there will be changes to the lineup ahead of 2025-26. Pittsburgh’s depth needs work, but should management leave the top six intact?

Penguins Top Six Had a Good Season

There’s no conversation about the Penguins’ top six without mentioning Sidney Crosby. Even at 37 years old, the captain is still playing at a high level. This was his 20th season averaging at least a point per game, a record previously held by Wayne Gretzky. In 80 games, he scored 33 goals and had 91 points, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Crosby’s linemate, Bryan Rust, is sometimes overlooked because of all the fanfare surrounding Crosby. However, without him, the Penguins’ top six would be crippled. This season, he played in 71 games and scored 31 goals, a career high, and added 34 assists. Rust is versatile and effective on both special teams, is a very hard worker, and an essential part of the offense. His current contract runs through the 2027-28 season; however, his no-movement clause expired at the end of this season, so he can now be traded without his consent, but general manager Kyle Dubas should allow him to stay in Pittsburgh as long as he wants to.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rickard Rakell also had a standout season. In 2023-24, he struggled to find his game, scoring 15 goals in 70 games, and many wondered whether he could bounce back. He more than delivered, scoring a career-high 35 goals and adding 35 assists for 70 points in 81 games. Rakell was at the center of trade rumors for most of the season, and the Penguins are in a position where they can benefit from either keeping him or trading him. They could deal him for young talent or draft picks, but they would also benefit from extending him. There is no question that Rakell adds value to the top six, and Dubas should not trade him unless he gets an offer he can’t refuse.

With Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen coming up the ranks, Pittsburgh will be more competitive in 2025-26. Koivunen has a high hockey IQ and really good offensive instincts. He’s also good at protecting the puck. McGroarty’s skating has improved and he has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. This season, while he spent the majority of the season in the American Hockey League, he also spent some time on the top line with Crosby and the two showed early chemistry. The way he is able to read the play and react accordingly shows hockey sense far beyond his years.

There is a good chance Evgeni Malkin will retire at the end of next season when his contract expires. He will turn 39 this summer, and this season, Father Time caught up to him. He had some struggles with injuries that took a toll on his game, being limited to 68 games 16 goals. Dubas is all about making the team younger, which makes it unlikely Malkin’s contract will be extended next summer.

Penguins Already Making Changes

Dubas knows this is a pivotal offseason, and he has wasted no time in getting to work. On April 28, the Penguins announced they have moved on from head coach Mike Sullivan. Although they are rebuilding, the team would ultimately like to return to the postseason in 2025-26, and changes will need to be made, and Pittsburgh fans are in for an entertaining offseason. However, the top six did well this season, and adding McGroarty and Koivunen to the group could have a huge impact.