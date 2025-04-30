Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Lightning – 4/30/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in their Game 5 first round matchup at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (A3) at LIGHTNING (A2)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich
Injured: None
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Status report:
Ekblad, a defenseman, will serve the first of his two-game suspension for elbowing Hagel during Game 4 on Monday.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Nick Paul — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves
Conor Geekie — Yanni Gourde — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman — JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Max Crozier
Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body), Brandon Hagel (undisclosed)
Status report
Hagel, a forward, left the game after the hit and did not return and won’t play Wednesday. … Cirelli and Hedman did not participate in morning skate (maintenance), but will be in the lineup. …Crozier, a defenseman, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
