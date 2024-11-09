Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – 11/9/24

OILERS (6-7-1) at CANUCKS (7-2-3)

The Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Aman — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Boeser, a forward who normally plays on the top line and power play, is out indefinitely after an illegal check to the head by Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot in a 4-2 win Thursday; Garland moved up a line into Boeser’s spot.

The Canucks traded forward Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken for future considerations Friday, then recalled Bains and Aman from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Coach Rick Tocchet said Joshua could make his season debut during Vancouver’s six-game homestand that begins Saturday.

