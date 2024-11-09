Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – 11/9/24

by

OILERS (6-7-1) at CANUCKS (7-2-3)

The Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Aman — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

  • Boeser, a forward who normally plays on the top line and power play, is out indefinitely after an illegal check to the head by Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot in a 4-2 win Thursday; Garland moved up a line into Boeser’s spot.
  • The Canucks traded forward Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken for future considerations Friday, then recalled Bains and Aman from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
  • Coach Rick Tocchet said Joshua could make his season debut during Vancouver’s six-game homestand that begins Saturday.

Latest for THW: