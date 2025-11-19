PWHL Announces Expanded Takeover Tour for 2025-26

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced on Nov. 10 that the Takeover Tour would be returning for the 2025-26 season, and that it would be expanded to 16 neutral-site regular-season games to be played outside of cities that currently have a franchise. Last season’s tour drew 123,601 fans with record-breaking crowds across nine games.

Seven new cities have been added to the tour this season: Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Washington, D.C. and Winnipeg. The tour will also be returning to Denver, Detroit, Edmonton, and Quebec City. The 16-game tour will begin on Dec. 17, 2025 and end on April 7, 2026, with all eight PWHL franchises taking part in at least three games each.

U.S. Tour Stops for 2025-26

Chicago will play host to the Minnesota Frost as they take on Ottawa on Dec. 21, featuring a homecoming for Illinois natives Kendall Coyne-Schofield (Minnesota) and Taylor House (Ottawa). On March 25, the New York Sirens and Seattle Torrent will battle as Hilary Knight, who grew up in Lake Forest, will be welcomed by her hometown fans.

Dallas will play host to its first PWHL game on Dec. 28 as Seattle takes on New York. The only two Texas natives in the PWHL, Hannah Bilka of the Torrent and Ally Simpson of the Sirens, will take center stage at American Airlines Center.

Kendall Coyne Schofield will be welcomed by her hometown fans in Chicago on Dec. 21st (Photo by /PWHL)

Denver will host games on Jan. 25 featuring the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle and on March 15 with Minnesota and New York. Frost goaltender Nicole Hensley is the only PWHL player born in Colorado, hailing from Littleton, which is just outside of Denver.

Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, which last season saw a record-setting crowd of 14,288 fans for a PWHL game, will host Vancouver and the Boston Fleet on Jan. 3 and New York and the Montreal Victoire on March 28. Local products Megan Keller and Riley Brengman of Boston will take on the Goldeneyes’ fellow Michigander, Mellissa Channell-Watkins. Detroit native Elle Hartje, who skated for Belle Tire and Little Caesar’s, and Macomb Township’s Taylor Girard who starred at Honeybaked, will both be suiting up for the Sirens.

Washington, D.C. will host its first-ever PWHL game on Jan. 18 at Capitol One Arena as Montreal takes on New York. Two prominent players from the area are gold-medal winner Haley Skarupa, who now scouts for the U.S. women’s national team, and Lacey Eden, a national team member and star at the University of Wisconsin who will be eligible for the PWHL draft at the end of this season. Montreal’s Hayley Scamurra also has some local roots – her dad played for the Washington Capitals in the 1970s and she still has family connections in the area, spending many of her summers in Maryland.

Canadian Tour Stops in 2025-26

On Dec. 27, Minnesota will take on the Vancouver and Alberta natives Emerance Maschmeyer and Malia Schneider at Edmonton’s Rogers Place. The Goldeneyes return on April 7 to take on the Boston Fleet.

Halifax will host their first PWHL game on Dec. 17 as the Toronto Sceptres’ Blayre Turnbull and Allie Munroe make their home-province debut against the Victoire and their head coach, Nova Scotia native Kori Cheverie. On Jan. 11, the Ottawa Charge will take on Boston and Halifax native Jill Saulnier.

Hamilton, Ontario, long a subject of NHL expansion rumors and now PWHL speculation, will play host to the Sceptres and Torrent on Jan. 3 as Sceptres fans make the drive down the 403 to Hamilton. Hometown girl and Toronto defender Renata Fast will be welcomed by friends and family in what amounts to a home game for the Sceptres.

Quebec City will host their provincial darlings, the Victoire, on Jan. 11 against Vancouver. Montreal has several Quebec-born players for fans to cheer for, including Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, and Ann-Renée Desbiens. Forward Catherine Dubois is the true local, hailing from Charlesbourg.

Winnipeg hosts Montreal and Ottawa on March 22 at the Canada Life Centre. The Charge’s Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Logan Angers and the Victoire’s Kati Tabin are all hometown girls.

Calgary will be rocking on April 1 it hosts Toronto and Ottawa at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Montreal’s Alex Poznikoff and Toronto’s Jessica Kondas, both Albertans, will be cheered on by the local fans, as will Ottawa head coach Carla MacLeod. Ottawa’s Brianne Jenner will be reuniting with fans from her Calgary Inferno days.

For more information about the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour, visit https://www.thepwhl.com/en/takeover-tour-2026.