PWHL Vancouver Announces Training Camp Roster Ahead of Inaugural Season

On Thursday, Oct. 16, all eight Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) teams announced its training camp rosters. PWHL Vancouver was among them, announcing its first training camp roster ahead of its inaugural season.

Going Camping ⛺️



Here's our 2025 Training Camp Roster ⤵️



— PWHL Vancouver (@PWHL__Vancouver) October 16, 2025

Forwards

Chanreet Bassi, Abby Boreen, Brianna Brooks, Michela Cava, Katie Chan, Izzy Daniel, Jenn Gardiner, Michelle Karvinen, Denisa Krizova, Darcie Lappan, Taylor Lind, Brooke McQuigge, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Gabby Rosenthal, Madison Samoskevich, Malia Schneider, Tereza Vanisova

Sarah Nurse, previously on the Toronto Sceptres, will be joining her new team in Vancouver. However, she will be joined by some familiar faces. Hannah Miller and Izzy Daniel will be joining her as well.

Vancouver is a brand-new team to the league, so everyone is new; there are some fresh faces joining the PWHL on the team as well. Chanreet Bassi, Brianna Brooks, Michelle Karavinen, and Madison Samoskevich were all 2025 PWHL Draft picks for Vancouver. The only one who has signed with the team thus far is Karavinen.

Defenders

Sydney Bard, Ashton Bell, Melissa Channell-Watkins, Madison Clough, Karley Garcia, Emma Greco, Sophie Jaques, Nina Jobst-Smith, Kennesha Miswaggon, Claire Thompson

Of the 10 defenders on the training camp roster, six are already signed to Vancouver for the upcoming season. Nina-Jobst Smith is a 2025 draft pick who has yet to sign, while Madison Clough, Karley Garcia, and Kennesha Miswaggon all received camp invitations from the team. They will join the veteran presence of Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson as they vie for a roster spot.

Goaltending

Kristen Campbell, Emerance Maschmeyer, Kimberly Newell, Erica Fryer

While Kristen Campbell and Emerance Maschmeyer are already signed to the team, Kimberly Newell and Erica Fryer are joining training camp from an invitation. Newell last played goaltender in the 2022 Olympic Games for China. Fryer spent the 2024-25 season playing in Sweden. Both players attended college in North America, and the PWHL will give them the opportunity to play here once more.

PWHL Vancouver Makes History on Nov. 21

PWHL Vancouver will open its season on Nov. 21, when it hosts PWHL Seattle. The two teams will face each other to start the season, and they are the first two expansion teams to join the league.