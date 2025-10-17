Ottawa Charge Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

The Ottawa Charge have dropped their roster for the upcoming Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) training camp. This roster totals 29 players and 16 returning players from last season’s Walter Cup finalists. Management has until Nov. 19 to trim the roster to 23 players and make things official for the regular season.

The team has a good amount of returning players, but there are still spots up for grabs in camp in this new season as they seek another shot at the title. Let’s take a look at what the Charge are heading into camp with on paper.

Charge Training Camp Roster

Forwards- Emily Clark, Élizabeth Giguère, Peyton Hemp, Taylor House, Gabbie Hughes, Alexandra Huszák, Brianne Jenner, Fanuza Kadirova, Rebecca Leslie, Mannon McMahon, Anna Meixner, Kateřina Mrázová, Anna Shokhina, Alexa Vasko, Sarah Wozniewicz

Defenders- Jessica Adolfsson, Emma Bergesen, Rory Guilday, Brooke Hobson, Sam Isbell, Jocelyne Larocque, Stephanie Markowski, Vita Ponyatovskaya, Kathryn Reilly, Ronja Savolainen

Goaltenders- Sanni Ahola, Logan Angers, Gwyneth Philips, Kendra Woodland

This team is looking for reinforcements at all levels after some tough offseason losses. Fifteen-goal scorer Tereza Vanišová, high-octane defender Ashton Bell, and lights-out goalie Emerance Maschmeyer are all now members of PWHL Vancouver. Losses like that make this camp a critical one as they search for potential replacements.

Most of their offense is still intact with players like Clark, Hughes, and McMahon likely leading the way. They also have strong goaltending in Philips, but some shoring up on defense is needed. Choosing Rory Guilday high in the draft and the addition of Brooke Hobson in free agency are two steps in the right direction. They’ll need those moves to pay off to fill the big hole left by Bell.

The Charge will open their season on Nov. 22 at home against the New York Sirens.