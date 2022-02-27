QMJHL This Week: Roster Moves, Veleno Called Up & More

Today we take a look back on the happenings surrounding the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in the past week (Feb. 19-26, 2022).

Letourneau-Leblond Released by Trois-Riviere

36-year-old forward Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond (three goals and nine assists in 129 games with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar from 2003-05) has been released from his ECHL contract by the Trois-Riviere Lions.

Letourneau-Leblond, who is from Levis, Quebec, played in just one ECHL game after missing the entire 2020-21 season. In 2019-20 he participated in 23 games for the Petroliers du Nord of the Ligue Nord Americaine du Hockey (LNAH). He was a 2004 seventh-round pick of the New Jersey Devils and played 41 NHL games between the Devils, Calgary Flames, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Beaudoin Joins Sorel-Tracey Eperviers

26-year-old defenseman Guillaume Beaudoin (15 goals, 71 assists in 212 games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada from 2012-17) has joined the LNAH’s Sorel-Tracey Eperviers. He had been released from the Trois-Riviere Lions on Jan. 21.

Beaudoin, who hails from Beacancour, Quebec, had played in 21 games with the Lions and had seven assists. He had just returned from a season overseas playing for Anglet of Ligue Magnus in France.

QMJHL Roster Moves

The Quebec Remparts have brought 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft selection, Mathys Fernandez to the team. He is 8-7-0 with College Esther-Blondin Phenix of the Ligue de Developpment du Hockey M18 du Quebec (QM18AAA). He also sports a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .906 save percentage (SV%).

The Shawinigan Cataractes have requested the services of their fourth-round selection in the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft. Evan Courtois has already played in three QMJHL games this season, scoring one goal. He is the captain of the Trois-Rivieres Estacades of the QM18AAA this season and has 18 goals and 12 assists through 21 games.

Rescheduled Game

The QMJHL announced that they have rescheduled a previously scheduled game between the Halifax Mooseheads and the Charlottetown Islanders from April 27 to this Saturday, Feb. 26.

The @HFXMooseheads and the @IslandersHKY will face-off this Saturday instead of on April 27. #QMJHL — QMJHL (@QMJHL) February 23, 2022

The Islanders are currently the QMJHL’s first-place team with a record of 27-7-3-0, while the Mooseheads are seventh overall with a record of 21-14-1-1. The Mooseheads ended up winning the game 6-5.

Veleno Recalled by Red Wings

22-year-old forward Joe Veleno (90 goals, 176 assists in 230 games with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Drummondville Voltigeurs from 2015-19) has been recalled by the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings from the American Hockey League (AHL)’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled center Joe Veleno from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and removed center Carter Rowney from injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/uCbU29HGSE — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 23, 2022

Veleno, who is from Kirkland, Quebec, has played in 35 games with the Red Wings this season, registering four goals and three assists. He has also played 11 games with the Griffins, scoring six times and adding four assists.

Back in 2015, Veleno was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada to be selected in that year’s QMJHL Entry Draft. He was then selected first overall by the Saint John Sea Dogs. In 2018, the Red Wings made him their 30th overall selection at the NHL Entry Draft.

Mallet Heads to DEL

29-year-old forward Alexandre Mallet (54 goals, 66 assists in 203 games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Rimouski Oceanic from 2008-12) has signed with Grizzlys Wolfsburg of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) for the duration of the season.

Mallet had been playing for HC Kometa Brno of Czechia where he put up six goals and two assists in 25 games before being loaned to Berani Zlin, also of Czechia. He played 25 games with Berani Zlin, scoring three goals and adding nine assists. He is a former second-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2012 (57th overall).

Golovkovs Signs Extension With Almtuna IS

26-year-old forward Georgs Golovkovs (29 goals, 57 assists in 120 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs from 2013-15) has signed an extension through next season (2022-23) with Almtuna IS of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden.

Golovkovs, who is from Riga, Latvia, has played in 40 games this season with Almtuna IS, scoring 12 times and adding 17 assists. It is his first season in HockeyAllsvenskan after spending last season with Stromsbro IF of HockeyEttan and Odense Bulldogs of Denmark.

Roy Returned to Marquis

22-year-old defenseman Sacha Roy (9 goals, 20 assists in 168 games with the Cape Breton Eagles and Baie-Comeau Drakkar from 2015-19) has been returned to the Jonquiere Marquis of the LNAH from his loan to the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets.

Through eight ECHL games, Roy has two assists. This season in the LNAH between Jonquiere and Riviere-du-Loop 3L, he has played eight games and has not registered a point.

Grimard Commits to University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres

20-year-old goaltender William Grimard (30-33-4, 3.60 GAA, .882 SV%, one shutout in 73 games with the Rimouski Oceanic and Cape Breton Eagles from 2017-21) has committed to the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres for the 2022-23 USports season.

Grimard, who is from Wotton, Quebec, is playing with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Whitecourt Wolverines this season. Through 24 games he is 8-14-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .909 SV%.

Currie Extends Contract With Metallurg Magnitogorsk

29-year-old forward Josh Currie (97 goals, 88 assists in 237 games with the Prince Edward Island Rocket from 2009-13) has agreed to a contract extension with the Kontinental Hockey League’s (KHL) Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

Josh Currie (Photo Courtesy of Bakersfield Condors)

Currie, who is from Charlottetown, PEI, is in his first season with Metallurg and has scored 10 times and added 16 assists. Despite not being selected to an NHL team, he has 22 games of experience with the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hofflin Re-signs With ERC Ingolstadt

29-year-old forward Mirko Hofflin (32 goals, 55 assists in 113 games with the Quebec Remparts and Acadie-Bathurst Titan from 2010-12) has re-signed with the DEL’s ERC Ingolstadt. He is currently playing in his third season with the club.

This season Hofflin, who is from Freiburg, Germany, has scored nine times and assisted on 14 goals. He is a former sixth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Joly Agrees to Extension With HPK

26-year-old forward Michael Joly (128 goals, 108 assists in 219 games with the Rimouski Oceanic and Cape Breton Eagles from 2012-16) has agreed to a one-year contract extension with HPK of Liiga.

Joly, who hails from Gatineau, Quebec, has played in 47 games with HPK this season scoring 17 times and assisting on another 23 goals. It is his first season overseas after playing five professional seasons in North America.

That wraps up a busy week for the QMJHL and their alumni, see you next week!