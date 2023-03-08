Rangers News & Rumors: Kane, Panarin, Kravtsov & More

When the New York Rangers traded for Vladimir Tarasenko three weeks ago, most figured Patrick Kane would not be coming to Manhattan from the Chicago Blackhawks. However, things changed, and president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury made it happen before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. Drury also traded a disgruntled Vitali Kravtsov on Feb. 25 & more in this latest edition of Rangers News & Rumors.

Kane to Broadway

Some consider Kane the best American-born player in NHL history, and he brings three Stanley Cup rings with him from Chicago. He hasn’t had a great year (for his standards) thus far, but he did pick up the pace lately, reminding teams he can still play at a high level. Kane had a full no-move clause and made his disappointment known when the Rangers traded for Tarasenko. However, the Rangers were apparently the only other team besides the Blackhawks that he wanted to play for, and with some patience, he got his wish.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

The trade was a three-way deal between the Rangers, Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes. Along with Kane, the Blueshirts acquired prospect, Cooper Zech. The Blackhawks got back Andy Welinski, a conditional second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Coyotes received a third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft because they retained a portion of Kane’s salary to finalize the deal.

Defenseman Braden Schneider readily accepted a two-day assignment to the Rangers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack to help clear some salary and bring Kane in. Schneider said, “He’s one of the best to ever play. His numbers and his game speaks for itself. He’s a world-class talent, and I’m excited for him to get here and see what he can do to help us.” (From ‘NY Rangers’ players react to adding Patrick Kane, who is an ‘idol’ for some,’ lohud,’ 3/1/23).

Reunited With Panarin

Artemi Panarin started his career with the Blackhawks, and he and Kane have excellent chemistry and “think” the game the same way as highly skilled players. Panarin played two seasons in Chicago before moving on to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and in 162 games with the Blackhawks, he scored 61 goals and 90 assists. The two superstars will look to rekindle their magic together coming down the stretch.

Kravtsov Finally Dealt

The Kravtsov saga is over. The Russian-born forward and the Rangers had a tumultuous relationship, and he returned to his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team, Traktor, twice and asked to be traded twice before Drury finally pulled the trigger. He went to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Vitali Kravtsov, formerly of the New York Rangers, is now with the Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers’ 2018 first-round pick played in 48 games with the team, registering only 10 points in a minimal role. Kravtsov has one point in four contests with the Canucks.

Leschyshyn Put on Waivers

Jake Leschyshyn, who the Rangers claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights in mid-January, was put on waivers shortly before the Kane trade to dump salary. Leschyshyn didn’t record a point in 13 games with the Blueshirts, and he’s now playing with the Wolf Pack. In his three games, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound center has a goal and an assist; Ryan Carpenter was recalled in a corresponding move.

Rangers Acquire Blidh & Kalynuk

Drury wasn’t finished after acquiring Kane. At the deadline, he added Anton Blidh and Wyatt Kalynuk. The Rangers received Blidh from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Gustav Rydahl. Kalynuk came over from the Canucks for future considerations.

Anton Blidh, formerly of the Boston Bruins, now with the New York Rangers/Hartford Wolf Pack (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Blidh, a forward from Sweden, has spent the bulk of the 2022-23 season in the AHL, and he’s played in 84 career NHL games, recording 12 points. Kalynuk, a defenseman from Brandon, Manitoba, has spent the entire 2022-23 season in the AHL. He’s played 26 career NHL games, all with the Blackhawks, and recorded nine points.