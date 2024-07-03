Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba Nixes Trade, Reilly Smith & More

In this edition of the New York Rangers News & Rumors, we look at the latest Jacob Trouba rumors, how his wife’s career may have had an impact on his trade availability, the club bringing in Reilly Smith, and the idea of bringing Vladimir Tarasenko back to New York.

Trouba Choosing to Stay in New York

It felt like a Trouba trade to the Detroit Red Wings was all but done as the NHL Draft approached, but didn’t come to fruition. There have been reports, notably from Larry Brooks of the New York Post, saying that one factor in Trouba not waiving his no-move clause was in part because of his wife doing her residency in New York, along with the two having a six-month-old baby (from New York Post, Wife’s hospital residency among factors keeping Jacob Trouba with Rangers, July 2, 2024).

Trouba’s no-move clause turned into a 15-team no-trade clause on July 1, and with all of the rumors of a Red Wings trade, he likely put them on his no-trade list to prevent that from happening. Brooks reports that Trouba rejecting a trade doesn’t seem to be true, but it could be a matter of them being on his list, and knowing that, the Rangers didn’t try to complete the deal.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Trouba has fallen down the depth charts with his defensive play being exposed. Both Adam Fox and Braden Schneider, who still needs a contract, have passed him and Trouba is expected to play on the third pair if he remains in New York.

General manager Chris Drury met with the media and when asked about Trouba, he respectfully opted to keep the conversations private.

“Jacob knows what I think of him as a person and a player. I’m going to keep any private conversation I have with him or his agent to be kept private.” Chris Drury, New York Rangers general manager

After the Barclay Goodrow waiver situation, people have started to question Drury on how “ruthless” he could be. Many would defer from using that term and say that it is just the cost of doing business. It will be interesting to see where this story develops from here.

Rangers Bring in Reilly Smith

The Rangers made a bit of a surprising trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins, bringing in Reilly Smith with 25 percent of his contract retained. There is little doubt that Smith is a good player, and he adds right-wing depth to the club, but is he the solution for the top line?

The Rangers currently have Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, and a number of fourth-line options, likely Jonny Brodzinski, to fill out the other three lines, and with Lafreneire likely playing alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, that leaves Smith as the top-line right-winger.

Smith has been a fairly consistent 20-plus goal, 50-plus point player in a full year during his NHL career. The Rangers don’t necessarily need another game-breaking forward, but Smith falls on the lower end of what the Rangers were looking for. His play style matches with that line, and while his production could bounce up a bit playing with two star players in Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, there is some concern about whether or not he is the answer.

Tarasenko Still Available for Rangers

The Rangers aren’t in much of a position to be spending money on another winger, but with Tarasenko being the only remaining big-name free agent and the Rangers missing out on Patrick Kane, there could still be a reunion.

Schneider and Ryan Lindgren still need contracts, and that will likely take up the $8 million in cap space they have left, but with 14 forwards on the roster if they sign Tarsenko, they would send two of them to the minors and clear up almost another $2 million, leaving them $10 million to play with. On top of that, there is still a chance Kakko is traded, and his $2.4 million could be cleared.

What I am saying is that despite the money not being available at the moment, there are a lot of options for the Rangers. Where they may struggle to land him is the term. Tarasenko signed a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators last offseason, which he doesn’t regret after it led to a Stanley Cup championship with the Florida Panthers, but now he is likely looking for term.

The Rangers have Lafreniere and Igor Shesterkin needing contracts for next year, so giving another winger term would impact their spending money down the road, which they aren’t in a position to be doing. If Tarasenko is willing to sign another one-year deal, this time with a true contender, the Rangers could certainly be interested and have the potential to make a deal work.